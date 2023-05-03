Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Snow Tha Product, Mareux, Black Dahlia Murder and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency Latina singer and rapper Snow Tha Product showcases her melodic, bilingual flow on her latest release, 2022's To Anywhere.

Some bands never recover from losing a singer, but Black Dahlia Murder is determined not to fall into that category. After the tragic death of charismatic frontman Trevor Strnad, the storied metal outfit is soldiering on and will appear in the Alamo City this week.

If your eardrums aren't up for buzzsaw riffs and machine-gunning double kick drums, rapper and singer Snow Tha Product is doing her thing at the Aztec and breakthrough darkwave act Mareux is bringing downbeat vibes to the Paper Tiger.

Thursday, May 4

Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic

After the tragic 2022 death of Black Dahlia Murder frontman and scene icon Trevor Strnad, the band's Brian Eschbach jumped from guitar to vocals to keep things going. Expect a hard-hitting show that pulls equally from each record in the group's extensive back catalog of blackened death metal releases. With Strnad's passing still fresh on fans' minds, the emotional impact of witnessing Black Dahlia Murder perform its classics live will undoubtedly be potent. $26-$30, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — Mike McMahan

Friday, May 5

Snow Tha Product

Latina singer and rapper Snow Tha Product showcases her melodic, bilingual flow on her latest release, 2022's To Anywhere. Born Claudia Feliciano in San Jose and raised in San Diego, she first came to prominence when Latin pop artist Jamie Kohen featured her on his 2009 single "Alguien." She also gained notoriety on the Hamilton Mix Tape version of "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)." $41 and up*, 9 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Beyond Reach, Slow Pulse, End Means, Joust, Nun

This lineup of San Antonio and Austin bands encapsulates the spirit of the hardcore punk genre, delivering on both rage and technical skill. The show celebrates the release of a new EP by headliner Beyond Reach. Austin act Slow Pulse and SA's End Means, Joust and newly minted Nun round out the high-energy bill. $10, 7:30 p.m., Snakehill Social Club, 1522 E. Grayson St., instagram.com/snakehill.satx. — Dalia Gulca

Monday, May 8

Mareux

Those wanting to explore the burgeoning darkwave genre may want to give Mareux a spin. After having a TikTok smash last year with "The Perfect Girl," the performer graced the stage at the iconic Coachella fest. Mareux's sound takes Depeche Mode-sounding synths and vocal melodies but cranks the gothy aspects to 11. Other times his cool-but-doomed approach evokes a lost soundtrack from a noir film. Warning: this show may cause simultaneous dancing and depression. $17-$18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MM

