Saxon and Uriah Heep headed to San Antonio on double-headlined tour

Both bands remain local favorites from the era when SA was known as the Heavy Metal Capital of the World.

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Saxon frontman Biff Byford belts it out during a San Antonio performance while bassist Nibbs Carter holds down the low end. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Saxon frontman Biff Byford belts it out during a San Antonio performance while bassist Nibbs Carter holds down the low end.
Two of the bands that ruled the airwaves when San Antonio was known as the Heavy Metal Capital of the World are blazing into town this spring.

British hard-rock stalwarts Saxon and Uriah Heep will take their co-headlined Hell, Fire & Chaos tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, May 30. Tickets are on sale now.

Known for thunderous anthems including "Denim and Leather" and "Princess of the Night," Saxon was one of the pivotal bands in the early 1980s New Wave of British Heavy Metal, which also included Iron Maiden and Def Leppard. The group is touring behind its 24th studio album Hell, Fire & Damnation, which will drop next week.

Uriah Heep is revered as one of the Big Four British hard rock acts that pioneered the early '70s hard rock sound — a club that also included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple. Now in its 54th year, Heep was an Alamo City rock radio mainstay thanks to Hammond organ-driven anthems including "Easy Livin’" and "Stealin’,"

$49.50-$99.50, 7: 30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

San Antonio-born Mike Dillon's Punkadelick bringing jazz-punk fusion to the Lonesome Rose

By Bill Baird

