30 San Antonio postal workers were attacked by dogs last year, making it No. 12 in the nation

Wikipedia Commons / Alexander Marks
San Antonio, Dallas and Houston all ranked high on the USPS's list of cities with the most dog bites for postal workers.
When someone thinks about dangerous jobs, firefighter or a police officer often comes to mind. But, according to a new study, we may need to add San Antonio postal workers to that mental list.
According to a report published by the U.S. Postal Service
, 30 Alamo City mail workers were attacked by dogs while on the job last year. That's the 12th-highest rate among the nation's major cities.
Even so, postal workers here are safer from dog attacks than in other cities around the Lone Star State. Houston had the nation's second-highest number at 54. Dallas' total of 38 landed it at No. 6.
More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs across the country in 2021. Cleveland, Ohio, took the top spot with 58 of those.
Residents with aggressive dogs may want to note that mail carriers can halt mail service
to homes with canines that put postal workers at risk. USPS recommends residents avoid that situation by ensuring their dogs are restrained.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.