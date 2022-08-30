Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin

The $1.5 million public transportation proposal comes as billionaire Elon Musk calls for pricy tunnels connecting the two fast-growing cities.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 9:57 am

click to enlarge Advocates say a proposed bus route between San Antonio and Austin would help relieve congestion between the two fast-growing cities. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
Advocates say a proposed bus route between San Antonio and Austin would help relieve congestion between the two fast-growing cities.
As billionaire Elon Musk calls for underground tunnels linking San Antonio and Austin, local advocates are floating an idea they say will relieve congestion between the two cities with far more grounded approach.

Mayor Henry Cisneros and others are pressing San Antonio's city council to approve funding for a bus line that would run 20 one-way routes daily between the Alamo City and the state's capital at $10 a pop, the Express-News reports.

The public transportation project — which would require funding from San Antonio and other municipalities — would be able to complete the route in 90 minutes, roughly the usual drive time between the two cities, according to the daily. It also would include stops in New Braunfels and San Marcos.

“We’re really being irresponsible if we don’t figure out how to relieve the congestion between these two metros,” Alamo Area Council of Governments Executive Director Diane Rath, another of the proposal's advocates, told the Express-News.

Rath told the paper the line could be up and running within two months of landing funding.

Backers of the plan envision a two-year pilot project that eventually could run on dedicated lanes allowing it to bypass automobile traffic. However, state funding would be needed to take that step, according to backers of the bus route.

The two-year pilot program would cost about $1.5 million, according to details shared with the daily. The Capital Area Rural Transportation System, which serves counties close to Austin, plans to donate two coach buses.

The $1.5 million price tag is considerably lower than anything Musk is likely to propose. A proposal now under review from the billionaire's Boring Co. for a tunnel connecting San Antonio's airport with downtown would run up to $289 million, and the firm's underwhelming 1.7-mile hyperloop in Las Vegas cost $49 million.

Even so, there's room for skepticism when it comes to public transportation projects connecting SA and Austin. Backers spent two decades stumping for a rail project between the cities, which sputtered to a stop in 2016.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

Trending

An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio realtor Linda Lombardo.

San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car

By Michael Karlis

Several shell casings were found around a West Side neighborhood on Friday morning.

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

Also in News

Beto O’Rourke to hold virtual organizer meetings while recovering from bacterial Infection

By Jake Fortune Jake Fortune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign appearance.

What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

The Gillespie County Court House in Fredericksburg on Aug. 15.

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Families of the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting waited to speak during a March For Our Lives protest at the state Capitol on Saturday.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us