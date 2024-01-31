After censure votes, San Antonio City Council to debate code of conduct

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry was charged with DWI and fleeing the scene of an accident. Last year, he received a sentence of 12 months' probation and 24 hours of community service in a plea deal.
After casting three separate votes to censure its members — including District 10's Marc Whyte
— San Antonio City Council will deliberate Thursday on passing a code of conduct.
In addition to this month's vote on Whyte, who was charged with driving while intoxicated, council has over the past 14 months also censured two now-former members — one who was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident and another accused of publicly berating a former romantic partner during a policy debate.
Despite the votes, none of the three members was removed from office.
That could change this week if council approves a four-page code of conduct that would be inserted into the City Charter. The code would outline values for the deliberative body and set up punishment procedures for violators, according to the draft document
.
Among other things, the proposed rules include treating colleagues and staff with respect, refraining from foul language, disclosing intimate relationships with colleagues and not sharing information discussed in executive sessions with third parties.
The proposed code also includes a clause on the removal of council members, something the body currently has only limited power to do. Under present rules, council can only force a member from office if they have been convicted of a crime involving "moral turpitude," according to the document.
Council deliberated whether to ask former District 10 representative Clayton Perry to step down after his arrest for leaving the scene of a car crash. However, in the end, members voted to grant him a sabbatical, and Perry — who ultimately pled no contest — said in an interview
that no one had authority to remove him from his seat.
According to the proposed code, all complaints must be made in writing to City Manager Erik Walsh, who would oversee an investigation. Walsh could bring in an independent investigator if necessary — something he did
when former District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo was accused of berating Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, his former romantic partner, over a budgetary dispute in late 2022.
Council members would be able to decide an appropriate punishment after the conclusion of Walsh's investigation, according to details in the draft document.
