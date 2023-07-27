American Idol's virtual auditions return to Texas next month

This is the fourth year American Idol has used the nationwide virtual open call as a precursor to earning a spot on its upcoming season. Producers plan to hold auditions for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., setting aside a variety of dates for the Zoom auditions.





Golden-voiced Texans will have a shot on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to audition forthrough the long-running singing-contest show's virtual "Idol Across America" competition.Auditions will take place via videoconferencing software Zoom. During designated time slots, participants will perform face-to-face with a programproducer and get real-time feedback on whether they've got the goods or should keep their day jobs.Details on audition locations, eligibility requirements and more are available on the program's website