American Idol's virtual auditions return to Texas next month

The long-running show's producers are using Zoom to let aspiring Lone Star State singers audition.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 10:58 am

American Idol program judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sit in front of contestants.
Twitter / @AmericanIdol
American Idol program judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sit in front of contestants.
Golden-voiced Texans will have a shot on Wednesday, Aug. 9, to audition for American Idol through the long-running singing-contest show's virtual "Idol Across America" competition.

Auditions will take place via videoconferencing software Zoom. During designated time slots, participants will perform  face-to-face with a program producer and get real-time feedback on whether they've got the goods or should keep their day jobs.

This is the fourth year American Idol has used the nationwide virtual open call as a precursor to earning a spot on its upcoming season. Producers plan to hold auditions for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., setting aside a variety of dates for the Zoom auditions.

Details on audition locations, eligibility requirements and more are available on the program's website.

