Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

Employees at the coffee behemoth's store at Quincy Street and McCullough Avenue are now at least the fourth group of staffers in the San Antonio area to seek representation in a unionization push that's swept more than 300 stores nationwide.
In February, workers at the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road Starbucks became the first in Texas to seek representation. More filings have followed at stores in cities including Austin and El Paso.
"Our attempts at having a voice have been met with unfair and unjust treatment, including what we believe was firing a partner for organizing, threats of write-ups, the cutting of hours for partners speaking up, all of this in an attempt to silence our voices," wrote four workers at the Quincy and McCullough store. Their letter also was signed by "many more who wish to remain anonymous."
One of the signing workers, Atticus Drummond, was the crew member allegedly fired over his organizing work, according to Starbucks Workers United. The union's tweet included a link to a GoFundMe account to help Drummond until he wins reinstatement.
Starbucks officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the organizing activity at the store.
Workers at Quincy & McCullough in San Antonio, TX are announcing their intention to organize after one of the leaders at the store, Atticus, was fired in retaliation for organizing.— SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) June 13, 2022
Please support Atticus here until he is reinstated: https://t.co/TUz4SKjtft pic.twitter.com/GRRMC2A4A5
The Starbucks Workers United union has accused the company of retaliating against workers seeking representation at other stores. Last month, federal labor officials filed a complaint accusing management of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, saying it engaged in retaliation and other union-busting activity.
Starbucks officials have denied the claims.
The push at Starbucks comes as rising corporate profits and worker frustration over the pandemic are prompting an uptick in organizing activity across the country. Recent labor shortages have also provided a jolt in bargaining power, according to experts.
"Workers are in the driver's seat in the labor market right now," Aaron Sojourner, an analyst at the W.W. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, recently told news site Axios.
