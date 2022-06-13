Another San Antonio Starbucks store seeks to unionize, says company fired worker in retaliation

Employees at the coffee behemoth's store at Quincy Street and McCullough Avenue are now at least the fourth group of staffers in the San Antonio area to seek representation in a unionization push that's swept more than 300 stores nationwide.

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge Starbucks workers in Seattle rally for union representation. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / ELLIOT STOLLER
Wikimedia Commons / Elliot Stoller
Starbucks workers in Seattle rally for union representation.
Yet another Alamo City Starbucks store is seeking labor representation, and workers there are demanding the reinstatement of a crew member they said was fired in retaliation, the Starbucks Workers United union tweeted.

Employees at the coffee behemoth's store at Quincy Street and McCullough Avenue are now at least the fourth group of staffers in the San Antonio area to seek representation in a unionization push that's swept more than 300 stores nationwide.

In February, workers at the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road Starbucks became the first in Texas to seek representation. More filings have followed at stores in cities including Austin and El Paso.

"Our attempts at having a voice have been met with unfair and unjust treatment, including what we believe was firing a partner for organizing, threats of write-ups, the cutting of hours for partners speaking up, all of this in an attempt to silence our voices," wrote four workers at the Quincy and McCullough store. Their letter also was signed by "many more who wish to remain anonymous."

One of the signing workers, Atticus Drummond, was the crew member allegedly fired over his organizing work, according to Starbucks Workers United. The union's tweet included a link to a GoFundMe account to help Drummond until he wins reinstatement.

Starbucks officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the organizing activity at the store.

The Starbucks Workers United union has accused the company of retaliating against workers seeking representation at other stores. Last month, federal labor officials filed a complaint accusing management of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, saying it engaged in retaliation and other union-busting activity. 

Starbucks officials have denied the claims. 

The push at Starbucks comes as rising corporate profits and worker frustration over the pandemic are prompting an uptick in organizing activity across the country. Recent labor shortages have also provided a jolt in bargaining power, according to experts.

"Workers are in the driver's seat in the labor market right now," Aaron Sojourner, an analyst at the W.W. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, recently told news site Axios.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

News Slideshows

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest

Everyone we saw demanding gun reform at San Antonio's March for Our Lives protest
This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building

This 1872 home for sale in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg started as an apartment building
This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space

This historic cottage for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has an attic yoga and meditation space
Bavarian Castle nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Burnet $2,550 per night The 14,000 square foot, Bavarian-inspired Falkenstein Castle in Burnet will let you live out a fantasy of European royalty in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to gorgeous architecture, the castle is furnished with over 100 works of art and other beautiful artifacts to admire, and the grounds has a 40,000 gallon koi pond with a waterfall where guests can hand-feed the fish.

15 beautiful Texas Airbnbs perfect for a weekend getaway, including some near San Antonio

Trending

Hughes home in San Antonio’s Tobin Hill saved from demolition by chef Weissman, investor Chu

By Ben Olivo San Antonio Heron

May Chu (left) and Andrew Weissman exit the Hughes home in Tobin Hill, which the business partners purchased on Wednesday.

Pop-punk band Green Day plays in front of 'F—k Ted Cruz' backdrop during show in Germany

By Michael Karlis

The concert was part of the band's Hella Mega European tour, which also features Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Texas judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to investigate families of trans kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates gather in Austin to protest anti-trans legislation last year backed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Mother of 13-year-old shot by San Antonio police has other kids taken by child-welfare authorities

By Michael Karlis

The mother of the 13-year-old fatally shot by San Antonio police had her four other children taken into custody Tuesday by state child-welfare officials, her sister-in-law said.

Also in News

Report ranks Texas as the No. 8 most fun state to visit

By Michael Karlis

Texas ranked as having the highest number of amusement parks per capita, even beating out entertainment stronghold Florida.

U.S. senators reach deal on gun legislation in aftermath of Uvalde shooting

By Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune

Browsers look at firearms at a Houston gun show.

Texas judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to investigate families of trans kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates gather in Austin to protest anti-trans legislation last year backed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Nasal vaccines for COVID-19 offer hope and face hurdles

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

Researchers are developing coronavirus vaccines that will be sprayed up the nose. The hope is the vaccines will build immunity in one spot the coronavirus often invades — our nostrils.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us