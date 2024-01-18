LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Apple asks California AI team to relocate to Texas or be fired

Workers who don't relocate to Austin by the end of February will face termination in April.

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 2:10 pm

Technology company Apple is known for products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers. - Pexels / Pixabay
Technology company Apple is known for products such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.
Technology giant Apple is shutting down a department in San Diego and asking those employees to relocate to Texas — or else.

Apple officials told Austin TV station KVUE the company is dissolving a 121-person team that focuses on artificial intelligence, and giving the workers until the end of February to relocate to Austin. Those who refuse will face termination on April 26.

“We're bringing our data operations annotations teams in the U.S. together at our campus in Austin, where a majority of the team is already based. Everyone currently employed will have the opportunity to continue their role with Apple in Austin,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement emailed to KVUE. “We are deeply committed to San Diego where we have grown significantly, and are continuing to hire as we expand our world-class engineering teams.”

The relocating department is responsible for making Apple digital assistant Siri work in multiple languages, and it operates from offices around the world, KVUE reports. Apple said it’s offering relocation stipends to those in San Diego who relocate.

