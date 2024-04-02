Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Austin police not investigating death at Lake Austin as a homicide

The death at Lake Austin comes as online rumors of a serial killer in the state's capital city continue to swirl.

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 11:30 am

Austin PD lake patrol discovered a deceased body under the city's 360 Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
Shutterstock
Austin PD lake patrol discovered a deceased body under the city's 360 Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
The Austin Police Department on Monday afternoon said the discovery of a body at Austin Lake isn't being investigated as a homicide.

Austin Police were called to conduct a welfare check at 500 Zone Lake Austin under the 360 Bridge shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, members of the department's lake patrol discovered a dead body.

“Based on preliminary investigation, this is not being investigated as a homicide,” Austin police said in an emailed statement.

APD's statement comes after online speculation the death was the work of a serial killer targeting Austin. The theory emerged last year in Internet forums after the bodies of four young men were found in Lady Bird Lake over the course of several weeks.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Austin PD hasn't investigated any of the deaths as homicides.

March 20, 2024

