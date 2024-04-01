Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Body pulled from lake in Austin over the weekend renews speculation about serial killer

Police said they're not investigating a separate death from a month ago as a homicide.

By on Mon, Apr 1, 2024 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin are connected via the Colorado River, pictured above. - Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Shutterstock / Roschetzky Photography
Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin are connected via the Colorado River, pictured above.
Another body has been pulled from a body of water in Austin, sparking more online speculation that a serial killer is stalking the streets of the Texas capital.

Despite a flurry of conspiracy theories proliferating on social media over recent months, the Austin Police Department has denied that any of a string of drownings in Lady Bird Lake was a homicide.

First responders recovered the latest body from Lake Austin late Sunday evening near Plaza on the Lake and N. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin ABC affiliate KVUE reports. Police didn't say at the time whether the person died from an accidental drowning or a homicide, KVUE reports.

APD officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the Current's inquiry about the case.

The discovery comes a little over a month after a deceased woman was pulled from Austin's Lady Bird Lake. Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake are located about 10 miles apart and connected via the Colorado River.

Even though police said they're not investigating the prior death as a homicide, the discovery of the two bodies in close succession renewed online chatter about possible foul play by a "Rainey Street Killer."

The serial-killer theory surfaced last spring after four bodies were recovered from Lady Bird Lake within weeks of each other. The speculation grabbed international headlines, even prompting a feature on the TV show Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

Word of the latest death at Austin Lake also comes about a week after a viral Reddit post in which an Austin bartender claimed without proof to have spoken with the "Rainey Street Killer."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time.

Alex Jones warns Texans the 'deep state' plans sinister shit for the solar eclipse

By Michael Karlis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is warning folks that the total solar eclipse is part of a biblical prophecy, which is why Hill Country counties are issuing disaster declarations.

San Antonio’s iHeartMedia donated total of $630,000 to Ted Cruz-linked super PAC

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.

San Antonio Zoo teases return of Brackenridge park Sky Ride as April Fools' joke

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo shared this rendering on Facebook of what a revamped Sky Ride attraction would look like.

San Antonio River Authority offers graphic message on flushing 'flushable' wipes

By Sanford Nowlin

Sorry to spoil your breakfast/lunch/dinner, but this is what flushed wipes look like.

San Antonio’s iHeartMedia donated total of $630,000 to Ted Cruz-linked super PAC

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at the 2021 Student Action Summit.

VPN Searches, McCombs Statue: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us