Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

On March 20, Reddit user @whatdid-it made a post in the r/bartenders thread saying a regular patron confessed to being the person behind a recent string of mysterious deaths at Lady Bird Lake.
Although authorities said they don't suspect foul play, the story still caught national media attention. It picked up steam again in February after women's body was pulled from the lake, prompting a feature on the TV show Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.
In the recent online post, @whatdid-it initially refrained from explicitly saying what part of Austin they were referring to but later confirmed they were talking about Rainey Street and Lady Bird Lake.
As of press time, the post has garnered some 230 upvotes and more than 100 comments.
Some commenters questioned why @whatdid-it didn't bother to contact the authorities after the patron's confession. One urged the poster to “get the fuck off Reddit and call the cops.”
In an edit to their original post, @whatdid-it said management at the bar where they work “did not give a shit.” They added that they called Austin police and were transferred to their homicide hotline, where they left a voicemail.
“Will go in person to put a statement in,” the user added. “After that, it’s out of my hands if they don’t do anything.”
Despite the online popularity of speculating about a murderer stalking Rainey Street, Austin police have repeatedly tried to quell rumors that a serial murderer is active in the state capital. Most of the deaths at the lake been ruled accidental drownings, they point out.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed