Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

Austin police said the recent deaths at Lady Bird Lake that inspired talk of a serial killer have largely been accidental drownings.

By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 3:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time. - Shutterstock / Kelly Jobe
Shutterstock / Kelly Jobe
Theories about an Austin serial killer began swirling in early 2023 after four bodies were pulled from Lady Bird Lake in a short period of time.
A Reddit post in which a bartender purports to have spoken with a man claiming to be Austin's "Rainey Street Killer" has gone viral on the social media platform.

On March 20, Reddit user @whatdid-it made a post in the r/bartenders thread saying a regular patron confessed to being the person behind a recent string of mysterious deaths at Lady Bird Lake.

Austin online forums have been abuzz with speculation about a serial killer being active near Rainey Street after four young men’s bodies were pulled from the nearby lake during separate incidents in spring of 2023.

Although authorities said they don't suspect foul play,  the story still caught national media attention. It picked up steam again in February after women's body was pulled from the lake, prompting a feature on the TV show Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

In the recent online post, @whatdid-it initially refrained from explicitly saying what part of Austin they were referring to but later confirmed they were talking about Rainey Street and Lady Bird Lake.

“Suddenly, [the customer] started talking about ‘killing homos’ from LAKE A that he found from STREET B," the user wrote in the Reddit post titled, “Have you ever had someone tell you they murdered someone/people?"

As of press time, the post has garnered some 230 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

Some commenters questioned why @whatdid-it didn't bother to contact the authorities after the patron's confession. One urged  the poster to “get the fuck off Reddit and call the cops.”

In an edit to their original post, @whatdid-it said management at the bar where they work “did not give a shit.” They added that they called Austin police and were transferred to their homicide hotline, where they left a voicemail.

“Will go in person to put a statement in,” the user added. “After that, it’s out of my hands if they don’t do anything.”

Despite the online popularity of speculating about a murderer stalking Rainey Street, Austin police have repeatedly tried to quell rumors that a serial murderer is active in the state capital. Most of the deaths at the lake been ruled accidental drownings, they point out.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cost of living comfortably in San Antonio jumped 43% from last year

By Michael Karlis

If it feels like prices have gone up dramatically, a new study suggests you're not imagining the financial pinch.

San Antonio had fifth-highest rate of VPN searches after Pornhub cut off access in Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

This gentleman either lives outside of Texas or has figured out how VPNs work.

With downtowns drying up, San Antonio owes more than empty promises about an NBA arena

By Heywood Sanders

A trio of empty luxury condo towers in Los Angeles sit unfinished across the street from the Crypto.com Arena.

Two new pedestrian bridges planned for San Antonio's Pearl district

By Michael Karlis

One of the proposed bridges will connect Hotel Emma to The Grove, a new hotel being built by Oxbow Development Co.

San Antonio pro-voucher candidate Marc LaHood dodges recent voucher question

By Michael Karlis

Texas House District 121 candidate Marc LaHood shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a campaign event in late February.

Human-rights advocates blast San Antonio police for going to Dubai competition

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Police in riot gear stand at the ready during the George Floyd protests in San Antonio in 2020.

San Antonio’s Joaquin Castro slams Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for calling migrants 'wild men'

By Michael Karlis

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick puts his taste in men's wear on display during a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cost of living comfortably in San Antonio jumped 43% from last year

By Michael Karlis

If it feels like prices have gone up dramatically, a new study suggests you're not imagining the financial pinch.
More

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us