Post where Austin bartender claims to have spoken with 'Rainey Street Killer' goes viral

A Reddit post in which a bartender purports to have spoken with a man claiming to be Austin's "Rainey Street Killer" has gone viral on the social media platform.On March 20, Reddit user @whatdid-it made a post in the r/bartenders thread saying a regular patron confessed to being the person behind a recent string of mysterious deaths at Lady Bird Lake.“Suddenly, [the customer] started talking about ‘killing homos’ from LAKE A that he found from STREET B," the user wrote in the Reddit post titled, “Have you ever had someone tell you they murdered someone/people?"As of press time, the post has garnered some 230 upvotes and more than 100 comments.Some commenters questioned why @whatdid-it didn't bother to contact the authorities after the patron's confession. One urged the poster to “get the fuck off Reddit and call the cops.”In an edit to their original post, @whatdid-it said management at the bar where they work “did not give a shit.” They added that they called Austin police and were transferred to their homicide hotline, where they left a voicemail.“Will go in person to put a statement in,” the user added. “After that, it’s out of my hands if they don’t do anything.”Despite the online popularity of speculating about a murderer stalking Rainey Street, Austin police have repeatedly tried to quell rumors that a serial murderer is active in the state capital. Most of the deaths at the lake been ruled accidental drownings, they point out.