Buying a used car in San Antonio more expensive than buying new, study says

Used car prices in San Antonio increased 15.8% between April 2021-April 2022.
Buying a used car in San Antonio might actually cost more than driving a brand new one off the lot, according to a recent study.
According to a report
by online automotive search engine iSeeCars.com, used cars like Toyota Corollas, Rav4s, and Tacoma pickup trucks can cost San Antonio residents 13% or more than buying a 2022 version of the same vehicle.
On average, used Toyota Corollas cost San Antonio buyers 17.8% more than buying a 2022 model of the same vehicle.
The report by iSeeCars only looked at “lightly-used” cars produced between 2020-2021. Even so, used cars between 1-5 years old cost $34,392 on average, a 23.9% increase from last year, according to the report.
In San Antonio, the cost of buying a used car only increased by 15.8% between April 2021-April 2022.
iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said that ongoing microchip shortages and supply chain issues are the driving force behind the sudden rise in used car prices, according to the report.
