Buying a used car in San Antonio more expensive than buying new, study says

Used Toyota Corollas, Rav4s, and Tacomas can cost an additional 13% or more than buying 2022 models.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge Used car prices in San Antonio increased 15.8% between April 2021-April 2022. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / MIKE MOZART FROM FUNNY YOUTUBE, USA
Wikimedia Commons / Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA
Used car prices in San Antonio increased 15.8% between April 2021-April 2022.
Buying a used car in San Antonio might actually cost more than driving a brand new one off the lot, according to a recent study.

According to a report by online automotive search engine iSeeCars.com, used cars like Toyota Corollas, Rav4s, and Tacoma pickup trucks can cost San Antonio residents 13% or more than buying a 2022 version of the same vehicle.

click to enlarge On average, used Toyota Corollas cost San Antonio buyers 17.8% more than buying a 2022 model of the same vehicle. - JULIE BLACKLEY / ISEECARS
Julie Blackley / iSeeCars
On average, used Toyota Corollas cost San Antonio buyers 17.8% more than buying a 2022 model of the same vehicle.
 The report by iSeeCars only looked at “lightly-used” cars produced between 2020-2021. Even so, used cars between 1-5 years old cost $34,392 on average, a 23.9% increase from last year, according to the report.

In San Antonio, the cost of buying a used car only increased by 15.8% between April 2021-April 2022.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said that ongoing microchip shortages and supply chain issues are the driving force behind the sudden rise in used car prices, according to the report.

News Slideshows

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

