Chalk Artist Arrest, Renewable Energy: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

An animal mistaken for an agitated lemur and a trio of San Antonio politicians also made the list.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 4:02 pm

Lakey Hinson was creating nonpermanent chalk art on a sidewalk in Leon Valley when he was arrested for defacing public property. Those charges have since been dropped.
Facebook / Lakey Hinson
Lakey Hinson was creating nonpermanent chalk art on a sidewalk in Leon Valley when he was arrested for defacing public property. Those charges have since been dropped.
This week's list of top stories reads kind of like a Mad Libs story. There's a chalk artist, an agitated so-called "lemur," a Texas drag queen and a South Texas resort owned by singer Jimmy Buffett.

Rather than try to figure out the underlying theme, why don't we just let you go down the list and see what you missed. It was certainly a week of varied news that ranged from good and bad political activities in Austin (mostly bad), new summer entertainment options and the lingering effects of a grisly dog attack on SA's West Side.

Dive in and see what you missed.

10. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes San Antonio-backed bill that that would stiffened dog-attack penalties

9. Insurance firm Allstate files suit claiming it's not liable in fatal San Antonio dog attack

8. San Antonio's public swimming pools open just in time to beat the summer heat

7. Texan drag queen Alyssa Edwards will strut her stuff at the Bonham Exchange on June 22

6. Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort now open on South Padre Island

5. Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

4. Texas Monthly includes 3 San Antonio lawmakers on latest Best and Worst Legislators list

3. A San Antonio woman calls ACS after rescuing what she believed to be an agitated lemur

2. Bad Takes: Texas lawmakers are willing to imperil the planet to own 'woke' renewables

1. San Antonio chalk artist wrongfully arrested for 'graffiti' considering lawsuit against Leon Valley police

