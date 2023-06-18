Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort now open on South Padre Island

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort has now opened in South Padre Island to put that theory to the test.
“We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis,” Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island General Manager Rone Middler said in a media statement.
The new South Padre Island beachfront resort is the first Texas beachfront property in the Margaritaville portfolio.
The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations. It also boasts diversions including the St. Somewhere Spa, LandShark Bar & Grill, private cabanas, outdoor fire pits, hammocks and more, according to a company statement.
Highline Real Estate Partners spent more than $30 million to completely renovate the resort, which previously operated as Pearl Hotel South Padre, officials also said.
The Margaritaville resort is located at 310 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island
