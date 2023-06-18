VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort now open on South Padre Island

The new South Padre Island resort is the first Texas beachfront property in the Margaritaville portfolio.

By on Sun, Jun 18, 2023 at 10:08 am

click to enlarge The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations - Courtesy / Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island
Courtesy / Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island
The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations
Allegedly, a change in latitude can change an attitude. We'll see if that applies in South Texas.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Beach Resort has now opened in South Padre Island to put that theory to the test.

“We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis,” Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island General Manager Rone Middler said in a media statement.

The new South Padre Island beachfront resort is the first Texas beachfront property in the Margaritaville portfolio.

The hotel boasts 200 guest rooms and 50 beachfront condos with one-, two- or three-bedroom configurations. It also boasts diversions including the St. Somewhere Spa, LandShark Bar & Grill, private cabanas, outdoor fire pits, hammocks and more, according to a company statement.

Highline Real Estate Partners spent more than $30 million to completely renovate the resort, which previously operated as Pearl Hotel South Padre, officials also said.

The Margaritaville resort is located at 310 Padre Blvd., South Padre Island

