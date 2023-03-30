Child injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo released from hospital

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Jordyn Rodriguez spent more than a week in the ICU at University Hospital for a brain bleed.
The child who was critically injured by a falling tree branch at the San Antonio Zoo earlier this month has been released from the hospital, KSAT reports
.
Jordyn Rodriguez was one of seven people injured when a tree branch collapsed near the zoo’s aviary section on March 15. Although the other six guests were evaluated and released for minor injuries, Rodriguez was transferred to the ICU at University Hospital with a brain bleed.
Rodriguez was released from University Hospital on Wednesday, according to KSAT.
Her family launched a GoFundMe
following the incident to help cover medical expenses. So far, the online fundraiser has raised more than $15,000.
Zoo officials have not responded to the Current's
request for comment on what caused the collapse. However, a local arborist previously told KSAT
the branch might have experienced decay and could have been overweight.
Following the incident, San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement
that internal and external teams are working to determine the cause of the incident.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter