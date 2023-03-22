Co-owners of dogs that mauled elderly Air Force veteran on San Antonio's West Side are out on bail

click to enlarge
Abilene Schnieder, 31, was released from the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond.
The co-owners of the dogs that killed an 81-year-old Air Force veteran on San Antonio’s West Side last month are out of jail after posting bond, the Express-News reports
Christian Alexander Moreno was released from Bexar County Jail on Saturday after posting a $125,000 bond on charges of injury to an elderly person and dangerous dog attack causing death. Both are felony charges. He also posted a $14,000 bond for an unrelated misdemeanor theft charge.
Moreno’s wife, Abilene Schnieder, 31, was released from jail on Tuesday after posting $125,000 on the same felony charges as her husband.
The couple was arrested after two of their American Staffordshire Terriers — a type of pit bull — escaped from their house and killed veteran Ramon Najera. Najera’s wife, Juanita Najera, and a San Antonio Fire Department captain were also bitten during the attack.
After retaining high-profile personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry, Juanita Najera filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit
last week against Moreno, Schnieder and the owner of the home in which the couple lived.
Moreno’s pretrial hearing is set for March 28, while Schnieder’s is set for April 11.
