DC attorney general launches investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant busing program

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has launched an investigation to determine whether the Republican governors of Texas and Florida violated local laws by busing migrants to the nation's capital, the Texas Tribune reports
Racine’s office has the power to file misdemeanor charges or a civil fraud case against Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, according to the Tribune.
Both governors have sent chartered buses full of migrants to Democrat-controlled cities, saying the federal government isn't doing enough to stop border crossings. Critics have accused the two of engaging in cruel election-years stunts to appease anti-immigration hardliners.
Racine told the Tribune that arriving migrants, some of whom were sent by Abbott and dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ house, told investigators they were misled and promised services they never received in exchange for boarding the buses. Racine’s said those promises could amount to fraud.
During a Univision Spanish language interview on Oct. 9
, Abbott fought back against allegations of deception, arguing that the migrants signed consent forms and were aware of where they were going. The Texas governor also said snacks and beverages were provided to the migrants during their journey.
