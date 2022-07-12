Doggy daycare Dogtopia to open second San Antonio location on city's far northwest side

Instagram / dogtopiasanantonionw
Dogtopia offers doggy day care, boarding and spa services.
Furry friends in far Northwest San Antonio soon will have another spot to run, play and sniff each others' butts.
Doggie daycare and spa chain Dogtopia will open its second San Antonio location at 11840 Alamo Ranch Parkway, according to a July 8 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
In March 2021, the company unveiled plans to open 15 new daycares across Texas. At the time, three franchisees committed to open those locations in San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi, Pet Age magazine reports
.
SA’s first Dogtopia location
, at 5563 De Zavala Road, Suite 100, held its grand opening last month under the operation of local investor Deven Bhakta. Bhakta will develop six more SA daycares plus one in Corpus Christi, Pet Age
reports.
Dogtopia locations offer open-play environments with protective rubber flooring, which is said to be easier on canine joints. They also feature webcams to let pet parents check in on their pups, Pet Age
reports. The chain's daycare rates are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to pet parents' request at no extra charge.
Construction on the new 6,000-square-foot Alamo Ranch Parkway facility is set to begin in September and conclude in November. An opening date hasn't yet been set.
