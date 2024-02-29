FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Federal Judge strikes down 'Show Me Your Papers Law,' blasts Texas Gov. Abbott's 'invasion' legal theory

Set to take effect on March 5, S.B. 4 would allow state authorities to arrest anyone suspected of illegal entry.

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 12:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol. - Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
Shutterstock / Vic Hinterlang
A group of migrants seeking U.S. asylum walk down a road beside the Rio Grande River to turn themselves in to the Border Patrol.
In a blow to Gov. Greg Abbott, a federal judge on Thursday ruled that Texas' S.B. 4, set to take effect on Tuesday, is unconstitutional, according to the Express-News.

U.S. Judge David A. Ezra wrote in his ruling that Texas' "Show Me Your Papers Law," which would allow state and local authorities to detain anyone they suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, "conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law, to the detriment of the United States' foreign relations and treaty obligations."

What's more, Ezra also blasted Abbott's legal argument that migrants are invading Texas, hence allowing the state to enact certain measures in self-defense, according to the daily.

"To allow Texas to permanently supersede federal directives on the basis of an invasion would amount to the nullification of federal law and authority – a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War," Ezra wrote.

Indeed, Abbott invoked the Confederate Theory of Secession in the open letter penned in late January in defense of Texas' construction of border wall and concertina wire along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ezra's ruling aligns with that of experts, including Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson, who previously told the Current that, per past Supreme Court rulings, immigration enforcement lies exclusively with the federal government.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

Downtown San Antonio Spurs arena could be one step closer to reality

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Study: San Antonio ranks as one of the nation's saddest cities

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like an unhappy city?

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will meet with Biden during president's border visit

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will meet with Biden during president's border visit

Manny Pelaez snacks, rolls eyes during San Antonio council meeting on Gaza conflict

By Michael Karlis

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez clacks away on his laptop while San Antonio residents express their concerns about the bloodshed in Gaza.

Study: San Antonio ranks as one of the nation's saddest cities

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like an unhappy city?

San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated at time of DWI arrest, DPS says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us