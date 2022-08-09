Former RNC head slams Texas' Ted Cruz for CPAC speech: 'Just sit the hell down, please. Stop it.'

'It is more fascism than farce,' former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele said of Cruz's violent rhetoric.

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 10:31 am

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele sent a sharp rebuke to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday that many of his Texas constituents have wanted to deliver for years: "Just sit the hell down, please. Stop it."

Steele's comments came during on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show as he weighed in on violent and divisive rhetoric Cruz and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon spewed from the stage at last weekend's conservative CPAC conference in Texas.

During his speech, Cruz urged the right-wing crowd to "go fight the barbarians," while Bannon declared conservatives were in a "political and ideological war" with those who disagree with their beliefs.

"It’s like the old Roman Colosseum where you slam on a breastplate and you grab a battle axe and you go fight the barbarians,” Cruz blustered, according to a Rolling Stone report. “As they say in the military world, it is a target-rich environment.”

Steele, who served as RNC chairman from 2009 to 2011, blasted Cruz and Bannon for using extremist language urging Americans to turn against each other.


"It is more fascism than farce," Steele said. "It is more concern than conservatism and it really is about how we as a citizen respond to this. How we push back against it. We are not opponents of each other, we disagree from time-to-time on big and small issues, but our first inclination as Americans is not to go and beat the crap out of the neighbor just because they have a yard sign that we don't like."

Steele then turned his sights specifically on Cruz, arguing that Texas' junior senator has been so focused on partisan chest beating that he hasn't done jack shit for his constituents.

"Just sit the hell down, please. Stop it," Steele went on. "You're not serving the people of Texas, you haven't done that since you have been there, the reality of it is. But you find the grift, you find the hot rhetoric, you make yourself seem like you are the big man on campus and you get things done. But that is not what this is about, this is not about getting things done."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

News Slideshows

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden

This home for sale has landscape architecture by the president of the San Antonio Botanical Garden
This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

Trending

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

By Michael Karlis

According to SAPD Police Chief William McManus, appropriate precautions are in place to ensure the safety of civilians and private property.

Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

By Sanford Nowlin

Starbucks barista Parker Davis said he felt compelled to unionize his store after a coworker was injured on the job.

San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

A record 70% of Texas teachers consider quitting, according to new survey

By Michael Karlis

Texas teachers make $7,000 less on average than their counterparts in other states, according to the Texas State Teachers Association.

Also in News

PETA asks San Antonio officials to pull funding from Texas Biomed after scientist admits to faking data

By Sanford Nowlin

A scientist at Texas Biomedical Research Institute recently entered into a settlement agreement involving allegations that he falsified data.

San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

By Michael Karlis

According to SAPD Police Chief William McManus, appropriate precautions are in place to ensure the safety of civilians and private property.

Another San Antonio Starbucks store now has union representation

By Sanford Nowlin

Starbucks barista Parker Davis said he felt compelled to unionize his store after a coworker was injured on the job.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us