After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.
Attention San Antonio shoppers: a much-coveted licensed Fred’s Fish Fry + Spurs City Edition jersey has finally arrived. Well, sort of.
On Friday, officials with the San Antonio-based fast food chain said it will begin selling an "official" version of the jersey that went on viral on social media this week
, adding that the move was prompted by intense demand.
The jersey will be available at Fred's Fish Fry locations and the corporate office in about two weeks, company Public Relations Manager John Anthony Villanueva told the Current
via email.
For those who can't wait that long, two online stores are already selling similar merchandise based on the design made by San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan. Galvan's cheeky take on the Spurs' City Edition gear struck a chord with fans by making Fred's Fish Fry a name sponsor for the team.
Courtesy of Wade and Williamson
The jersey being sold by online retailer Wade and Williamson (pictured above) is part of a licensing agreement with San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan.
Online retailer Wade and Williamson on Thursday told the Current
that it had signed a licensing agreement with Galvan. Its jerseys are now on sale
for $59.99, with a portion profits going to the artist responsible for the online sensation. The
shirts will be available until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, or until stock
runs out.
However, the Wade and Williamson gear doesn't feature Fred's Fish Fry's insignia, only the red and blue fish image found on the restaurant's to-go boxes.
Spurs fans can also buy merchandise including a pint glass, T-shirt and fleece blanket with a similar design from online store Bexar County Social Apparel
. However, shop owner Michael Baez told the Current
he reached no licensing deal with Galvan to use the imagery.
