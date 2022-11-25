Got a weird COVID-19 symptom? You’re not alone.

From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.

By on Fri, Nov 25, 2022 at 4:24 pm

click to enlarge A medical worker tests a patient for symptoms of COVID-19. - Wikimedia Commons / Navy Medicine from Washington, DC
Wikimedia Commons / Navy Medicine from Washington, DC
A medical worker tests a patient for symptoms of COVID-19.
As we head into our third pandemic winter, most people are all too familiar with the signs of COVID-19. The disease wears many different faces and can show up as chills, cough, difficulty breathing or other troublesome jumbles of symptoms. But sometimes, this illness can look positively peculiar. 

On rare occasions, SARS-CoV-2 rears its head in body parts not typically touched by respiratory viruses. From head to COVID toe, doctors have seen a bevy of bizarre cases. Patchy tongues, puffy digits, hair loss — such issues can be worrisome for patients, says Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases physician at the University of California, San Francisco.

But the outlook doesn’t have to be. That’s because such symptoms can end up going away on their own, says Chin-Hong, who has treated hundreds of people with COVID-19.

No one knows exactly how often COVID tongue, COVID toe, COVID eye or other rare conditions occur — and it’s not always clear that COVID-19 is the actual culprit. Still, the sheer scale of coronavirus infections means that SARS-CoV-2 has had many chances to show its stuff (SN: 9/8/22). The United States is now closing in on 98 million confirmed cases. Such a staggering case count means that “statistically speaking, you’re going to find people with more and more weird things,” Chin-Hong says.

Doctors rely on medical case reports for leads on potential treatments and hints about how long symptoms may last. Even just knowing that someone else has had splotchy mouth sores or tender toes can be helpful, Chin-Hong says. That lets him tell his patients, “You’re not the only one,” he says. “That means a lot to a lot of people.” 

Internal medicine doctor Saira Chaughtai published one such study in October in the Journal of Medical Case Reports after one of her primary care patients came in with a symptom Chaughtai had never seen. Ten days after testing positive for COVID-19, the patient’s tongue began to swell, eventually erupting in white-ringed lesions.

Certain spots looked “denuded,” says Chaughtai, of Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune, N.J. It was as if some of the tongue’s surface bumps had been sandpapered away. The patient wasn’t someone doctors would typically consider vulnerable, either. She was 30 years old, fit and healthy.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, COVID can do anything,’” Chaughtai remembers thinking. 

Oral sores can look different among patients. Chin-Hong has seen people with tongues coated white, as if they’d chewed a mouthful of tortilla chips. For Chaughtai’s patient, COVID tongue felt sensitive and irritated, with flare-ups that burned. Chaughtai wasn’t sure how to treat it. 

She searched the scientific literature and prescribed an assortment of mouthwashes, which helped. But six months in, the patient’s tongue hadn’t fully healed. So Chaughtai got creative. She teamed up with a sports medicine doctor, who beamed low-level laser light at the patient’s tongue. He had previously used this photobiomodulation therapy to treat muscle injuries.

Laser light therapy makes blood vessels dilate, enhancing blood flow to treated areas, which could promote healing, Chaughtai says. It seemed to work for her patient. The tongue lesions began to heal and flare-ups subsided. The woman still occasionally feels some tongue sensitivity when stressed, but never as bad as her initial outbreak.

The effects of COVID toe

About 1,300 kilometers west, a podiatrist in Crown Point, Ind., also dilated a patient’s blood vessels to treat a curious coronavirus condition: COVID toe. After infection with SARS-CoV-2, patients’ fingers and toes can plump up, sometimes painfully, and turn pink or reddish purple.

“We were seeing cases of these lesions that look like chilblains, which is something you get when you’re exposed to cold weather,” says Michael Nirenberg of Friendly Foot Care. But his patients hadn’t been in the cold — they’d been exposed to the coronavirus. 

Nirenberg has seen as many as 40 people with the symptom, which he’s found tends to clear up in a month or two. But one of his patients, a 59-year-old man, just couldn’t kick COVID toe. It ultimately lingered for nearly 670 days — the longest documented case Nirenberg has seen. “The term we used was long COVID toe,” he says. Nirenberg and colleagues reported the case this spring in the Journal of Cutaneous Pathology

Nirenberg prescribed daily application of a nitroglycerin ointment to boost blood flow to the toes. That may have helped, Nirenberg says, “but I don’t know if time also did the trick.” After 22 months, the condition may have finally resolved on its own. 

The number of COVID toes Nirenberg encounters these days has gone down, but he’s still seeing people come in with the condition. And though Chaughtai has not treated another case of COVID tongue, a man recently e-mailed her saying that he had suffered from a similar affliction for two years. 

UCSF’s Chin-Hong says he thinks it’s important for people to know that COVID-19 can cause such a variety of symptoms (SN: 11/11/22). “We can’t really predict who’s going to get what,” he says. But in his experience, strange symptoms have tended to crop up more often in people who haven’t been vaccinated. 

Such symptoms may not be as serious as COVID-affected hearts or lungs, but they can certainly look scary, Chin-Hong says. “If this is a reason why some people might get vaccinated,” he says, “I think that would be great.”

Originally published by Science News, a nonprofit newsroom. Republished here with permission.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more National News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bad Takes: Matt Walsh's claims about trans kids are vile. So is Joe Rogan for offering him a forum.

By Kevin Sanchez

Matt Walsh speaking at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Prison rights advocacy group LatinoJustice alleges that Management & Training Corporation charged the state for services it didn't provide and forced prisoners to falsify documents stating they had received treatment.

Eric Cantu, the teen shot by a San Antonio police officer, heading home after month in the hospital

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu, 17, was taken off life support earlier this month.

Texas judge rules Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook parents full $49 million in defamation case

By Roxanna Asgarain, The Texas Tribune

Alex Jones must pay the full damages in his Sandy Hook case, a judge has ruled.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Matt Walsh's claims about trans kids are vile. So is Joe Rogan for offering him a forum.

By Kevin Sanchez

Matt Walsh speaking at the 2022 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Biden is still separating immigrant kids from their families

By John Washington and Anna-Cat Brigida, The Texas Observer

This photo was provided by Custom and Border Protection to reporter on 2018 tour of detention facility in McAllen, Texas. Although the Biden White House promised to stop family separations, records show they're still going on.

Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Prison rights advocacy group LatinoJustice alleges that Management & Training Corporation charged the state for services it didn't provide and forced prisoners to falsify documents stating they had received treatment.

Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Asia Prudhomme, a senior on East Central's women's basketball team, was mocked with monkey noises while shooting free throws during a game in Marble Falls on Friday.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us