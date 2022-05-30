Gov. Greg Abbott greeted with boos as he visits Uvalde school memorial on Sunday

A crowd of onlookers booed the Republican governor Sunday as he arrived at Robb Elementary School to pay respects at a memorial for the victims, online video clips show. The incident took place less than a week after the worst school shooting in Texas history claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.
“Please, Gov. Abbott, help Uvalde county,” one person is heard shouting. “We need change! We need change, governor!”
Now Texas Governor Greg Abbott has arrived. Recieved a few boos and jeers from the crowd gathered here. pic.twitter.com/qK7IlTmwh4— Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) May 29, 2022
"Our children can't go to school in peace," a man yells in another video. "We need help."
After the massacre, Abbott said he wants to change laws to prevent another such tragedy, but he's only discussed mental health care, not gun reform.
#Uvalde community members shouting at Governor Abbott as he stopped by Robb elementary. pic.twitter.com/MXNIDgqMAC— Jose Arredondo (@sportsguyjose) May 29, 2022
The governor signed seven pieces of legislation last year easing firearms restrictions. The most controversial, signed last summer during a ceremony at the Alamo, allowed Texans to carry handguns without a license or training.
On Sunday, the same day Abbott was booed by the crowd, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the Robb Elementary memorial. The Bidens were greeted with cheers but also shouts to do something.
