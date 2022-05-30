Gov. Greg Abbott greeted with boos as he visits Uvalde school memorial on Sunday

click to enlarge Joseph Guillen Gov. Greg Abbott approaches the memorial in front of Robb Elementary School as the gathered crowd boos.

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke and State Sen. Roland Gutierrez aren't the only ones giving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a piece of their minds in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.A crowd of onlookers booed the Republican governor Sunday as he arrived at Robb Elementary School to pay respects at a memorial for the victims, online video clips show. The incident took place less than a week after the worst school shooting in Texas history claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

“Please, Gov. Abbott, help Uvalde county,” one person is heard shouting. “We need change! We need change, governor!”

Now Texas Governor Greg Abbott has arrived. Recieved a few boos and jeers from the crowd gathered here. pic.twitter.com/qK7IlTmwh4 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) May 29, 2022

#Uvalde community members shouting at Governor Abbott as he stopped by Robb elementary. pic.twitter.com/MXNIDgqMAC — Jose Arredondo (@sportsguyjose) May 29, 2022