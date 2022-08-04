Head of San Antonio-based Texas Biomed's primate lab admits to faking research data

Federal regulators found that the researcher faked data 10 separate times in work involving non-human primates.

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 9:43 am

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has repeatedly drawn the ire of animal rights groups for its experiments on primates. - Instagram / @nutrixorge
Instagram / @nutrixorge
San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has repeatedly drawn the ire of animal rights groups for its experiments on primates.
The director of San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute's primate research center has admitted to falsifying data in a now-retracted research paper and two federal grant applications, according to U.S. government officials.

In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Research Integrity (ORI) said it found that Deepak Kaushal, the director of Texas Biomed's Southwest National Primate Research Center, faked data 10 separate times for the same article on tuberculosis research involving non-human primates.

ORI accused Kaushal of "intentionally, knowingly, and/or recklessly falsifying and fabricating the experimental methodology," including misrepresenting the numbers of treated and untreated non-human primates used in his research. A study based on that work appeared in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine in 2020, and it was retracted the following year, according to the feds.

Deepak Kaushal - Courtesy Photo / Texas Biomedical Research Institute
Courtesy Photo / Texas Biomedical Research Institute
Deepak Kaushal
Under a voluntary settlement with ORI, Kaushal agreed to one year of supervision for federally funded research. However, he will remain as director of Texas Biomed's $40 million primate facility, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

In a statement supplied to the Current, Texas Biomed officials said they have "imposed ramifications on the researcher." Those includes a review of all study data he produces in the next year as he seeks grant funding or publication in peer-reviewed journals.

They also said the alleged fabrications occurred at another institution and that the animals used in the research weren't under Texas Biomed's care.

Further, Texas Biomed plans to provide refresher training to all of its scientific staff on research integrity, according to the statement.

"It is important to note that corrective action was taken by Dr. Kaushal, including a repeat of the study with correct study design," Texas Biomed officials also said. "The scientist has not received a research misconduct finding before and all data from studies carried out at Texas Biomed has been reviewed and found to be accurate."

In an emailed statement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for Kaushal's removal as director of the Southwest National Primate Research Center, adding that OSI's findings also should bar him from receiving publicly funded grants.

"He has betrayed the government, the scientific community and taxpayers by falsifying and fabricating information on his grant application and in published work — all while he was infecting monkeys with tuberculosis and simian immunodeficiency virus," PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said.

The OSI settlement agreement is the latest black eye for Texas Biomed, which drew fire from animal-rights groups last year after it told federal regulators that nearly 160 baboons in its captivity suffered amputations from frostbite during Winter Storm Uri.

Over the past decade, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has required Texas Biomed to alter its care policies several times after deaths of primates in its care. In 2012, the USDA slapped it with a nearly $26,000 fine for three violations of the Animal Welfare Act, the Express-News reports.

Editor's note: This story was altered to reflect that the animals involved in the research questioned by federal regulators were not under Texas Biomed's care.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

By Sanford Nowlin

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez speaks from the dais on Tuesday.

At heated meeting, San Antonio City Council approves resolution to protect abortion access

By Sanford Nowlin

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo makes a point from the dais.

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

NYC mayor declines Abbott's invite to border as Texas governor amps up feud with big city leaders

By Michael Karlis

So far, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed at least 6,100 migrants to Washington D.C, according to the Texas Tribune.

Also in News

Texas Democrats see hope in Kansas abortion vote, but challenges remain

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

San Antonio protesters take to the streets earlier this year in support of abortion rights.

Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument

By Michael Karlis

A man set on fire at a North Texas gas station died weeks after the alleged attack.

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

By Michael Karlis

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

NYC mayor declines Abbott's invite to border as Texas governor amps up feud with big city leaders

By Michael Karlis

So far, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed at least 6,100 migrants to Washington D.C, according to the Texas Tribune.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us