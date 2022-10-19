Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to continue operations under new ownership

Businessman and UTSA lecturer Jacob Dell will take over the 50-year-old business next month.

By on Wed, Oct 19, 2022 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Starline Costumes said in a Facebook post earlier this month that the store would close in early 2023. - Facebook / Starline Costumes
Facebook / Starline Costumes
Starline Costumes said in a Facebook post earlier this month that the store would close in early 2023.
San Antonio's 50-year-old Starline Costumes will live on despite announcing closure plans earlier this month, the Express-News reports.

Owner Julie Keck originally planned to shutter the iconic business so she can retire, but the company will continue under ownership of Alamo City businessman Jacob Dell, the daily reports. The two struck a deal after a series of meetings, and he'll take the helm next month, according to the story.

Dell owns and operates two San Antonio pyrotechnic and fireworks companies, the Express-News reports. He's also is a lecturer at the University of Texas San Antonio’s Alvarez School of Business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

First opening in 1972, Starline Costumes is best known for creating the Spurs Coyote mascot and Henry Puffy Taco, the mascot for the San Antonio Missions. Located at 1286 Bandera Road, the business is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

Trending

North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

By Michael Karlis

The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.

San Antonio activists launch petition to decriminalize marijuana, ban police choke holds

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio activists launch petition to decriminalize marijuana, ban police choke holds

Bexar County settles lawsuit, agrees to open 302 polling sites on Election Day

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen plans to retire after the upcoming election, according to the San Antonio Report.

Texas corporations including AT&T and Valero among biggest donors to election-denying candidates

By Sanford Nowlin

AT&T donated $619,500 to political candidates who have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, according to a Popular Information report.

Also in News

Assclown Alert: Praising Kanye's antisemitism with former Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland

By Sanford Nowlin

Assclown Alert: Praising Kanye's antisemitism with former Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland

Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence

In Texas, where money has long dominated politics, Greg Abbott is in a league of his own

By Patrick Svitek, Carla Astudillo, Zach Despart and Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

“If a candidate takes millions of dollars from someone, you can be sure that they know who that donor is, know what that donor wants out of state government and are at least thinking carefully about giving the donor what they want,” said Ian Vandewalker, who researches the influence of money in politics at the Brennan Center for Justice.

North Texas woman claims her rental house is haunted by horny ghosts

By Michael Karlis

The purportedly haunted rental property is located in the quaint North Texas town of Gainesville.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us