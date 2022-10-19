Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to continue operations under new ownership

click to enlarge
Starline Costumes said in a Facebook post earlier this month that the store would close in early 2023.
San Antonio's 50-year-old Starline Costumes will live on despite announcing closure plans earlier this month
, the Express-News
reports.
Owner Julie Keck originally planned to shutter the iconic business so she can retire, but the company will continue under ownership of Alamo City businessman Jacob Dell, the daily reports
. The two struck a deal after a series of meetings, and he'll take the helm next month, according to the story.
Dell owns and operates two San Antonio pyrotechnic and fireworks companies, the Express-News
reports. He's also is a lecturer at the University of Texas San Antonio’s Alvarez School of Business, according to his LinkedIn profile
.
First opening in 1972, Starline Costumes is best known for creating the Spurs Coyote mascot and Henry Puffy Taco, the mascot for the San Antonio Missions. Located at 1286 Bandera Road, the business is open Tuesday through Saturday.
