Jimmy Kimmel says it's an honor to be called 'pitiful' by Ted Cruz

Kimmel also congratulated Cruz for his new book: 'You know, it’s very difficult to type with hooves.'

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 3:53 pm

click to enlarge Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. - Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Ted Cruz smirks to the crowd at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona.
From the reviews, it sounds like Sen. Ted Cruz's new book Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America spends an awful lot of time targeting anybody who doesn't agree with him as an enemy of decency and freedom.

Little surprise then that the Texas Republican spills a fair amount of ink trashing late-night TV in the book, which dropped Tuesday. After all, he's been a frequent punching bag for those shows' hosts, who earn a paycheck for mocking worthy targets — like oily, self-important blowhards, for example.

"I love comedy, but watching angry leftists scream about how much they hate Donald Trump isn’t remotely funny. It’s pitiful," Cruz wrote.

Apparently, frequent Cruz roaster Jimmy Kimmel — or at least his writing staff — wasted no time in responding.

“Well, all I’ll say is it’s an honor to be called pitiful by a man who abandoned his dog in an ice storm to go to Mexico,” Kimmel fired back during Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Congrats, Ted and seriously I do want to say writing a book like this is a huge accomplishment, especially for him,” Kimmel continued. “You know, it’s very difficult to type with hooves.”


