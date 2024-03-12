Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

But BUK-II's isn't the only bootleg of a well-known Texas brand that's popped up in Mexico.
This week, the Current learned of two other ventures knocking off San Antonio-based businesses. The restaurant Guataburger, parodies burger chain Whataburger's name and distinctive orange and white branding, while retailer Ei-Chi-Bi adopts a phonetic spelling of grocery mega-chain H-E-B's moniker.
The owner of Guataburger told Mexico-based media company Emysor in a September 2022 interview that most customers — many of them from the United States — have given positive reviews of his food since he launched the eatery some three years ago.
Like BUK-II's, the restaurant is located in the city of Matamoros, just south of Brownsville. The business is known for serving up burritos and "very Mexican hamburgers," according to the news clip.
Ei-Chi-Bi is located further down the road in the Mexican municipality of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz.
That store sports a red and white logo eerily similar to H-E-B's, and like the original, it offers same-day grocery delivery. The business also has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Google, for what its worth.
Officials from Whataburger and H-E-B were unavailable for immediate comment on whether they have pursued legal action against the Mexican knockoffs.
After reports that Buc-ee's planning to take legal action against BUK-II's, the owner altered his business's logo, replacing its red ball cap with a mullet, according to MySA.
