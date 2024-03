Knock-offs of San Antonio and Texas retail brands keep popping up in Mexico

click to enlarge Google Maps / Solid3r711 Similar to its San Antonio-based counterpart, the Ei-Chi-Bi in Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Mexico, offers same-day delivery, according to a Google business listing.

click to enlarge Facebook / Mini Super Buk-ii's After Buc-ees threatened legal action, the owner of its Mexican counterpart gave his gopher logo a mullet to avoid trademark infringement.

Last year, a Mexican entrepreneur's knockoff version of iconic Texas truck-stop brand Buc-ee's, which he dubbed "BUK-II's," went viral on social media. Much like the original, the south-of-the-border retail spot even featured a logo of a gopher wearing a red baseball cap.But BUK-II's isn't the only bootleg of a well-known Texas brand that's popped up in Mexico.This week, thelearned of two other ventures knocking off San Antonio-based businesses. The restaurant Guataburger, parodies burger chain Whataburger's name and distinctive orange and white branding, while retailer Ei-Chi-Bi adopts a phonetic spelling of grocery mega-chain H-E-B's moniker.The owner of Guataburger told Mexico-based media company Emysor in a September 2022 interview that most customers — many of them from the United States — have given positive reviews of his food since he launched the eatery some three years ago.Like BUK-II's, the restaurant is located in the city of Matamoros, just south of Brownsville. The business is known for serving up burritos and "very Mexican hamburgers," according to the news clip.Ei-Chi-Bi is located further down the road in the Mexican municipality of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz.That store sports a red and white logo eerily similar to H-E-B's, and like the original, it offers same-day grocery delivery. The business also has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Google, for what its worth.Officials from Whataburger and H-E-B were unavailable for immediate comment on whether they have pursued legal action against the Mexican knockoffs.After reports that Buc-ee's planning to take legal action against BUK-II's, the owner altered his business's logo, replacing its red ball cap with a mullet, according to MySA