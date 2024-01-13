EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Man arrested after asking flight attendants to join 'mile high club' on U.S. flight

He also made several comments about 'entering' the cockpit.

By on Sat, Jan 13, 2024 at 10:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A man on a Spirit flight to Orlando now faces federal charges over his alleged antics. - Facebook / Spirit Airlines
Facebook / Spirit Airlines
A man on a Spirit flight to Orlando now faces federal charges over his alleged antics.
A man aboard an Orlando, Florida-bound flight was arrested after agents say he was disruptive and made comments about flight attendants joining the "mile high club," according to a criminal complaint.

James Finnister was flying from Louisville, Kentucky, to Orlando International Airport aboard a Spirit Airlines flight Tuesday, the complaint said. 

Finnister first asked the lead flight attendant if she wanted to join the "mile high club." The complaint said he then grabbed another flight attendant and pulled her into his seat before asking her the same question.

Finnister also reportedly asked attendants several questions about entering the plane's cockpit. 

Orlando police officers spoke to Finnister when the plane landed at MCO. Finnister admitted to his actions, and said he had taken several shots of alcohol before the flight to "calm his nerves," as it was his first time flying.

Finnister now faces federal charges of interfering with the performance of the duties of a flight crew member.  A judge allowed him out of custody during a court appearance Wednesday.

This story first appeared in the Orlando Weekly, an affiliated publication.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more National News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Matthew McConaughey, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.

Judge gives class-action status to suit against San Antonio-based USAA

By Sanford Nowlin

A suit filed in California by two USAA members accuses the company of steering enlisted personnel into pricier insurance products.

Texas not participating in new federal program to combat food insecurity among kids

By Sanford Nowlin

Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus in San Antonio.

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte has strong defense in DWI arrest, legal experts say

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte has strong defense in DWI arrest, legal experts say (2)

Also in News

Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi backed a group with white supremacist ties — while working for its billionaire funder

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Former state representative Matt Rinaldi spoke to demonstrators at the Governor’s Mansion in protest of Gov. Abbott’s executive orders to close businesses and mandate masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texans with smaller student loans could see federal debt canceled as soon as February

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Students walk through Texas State University campus in San Marcos on Jan. 31, 2018.

San Antonio, Bexar County to open 25 warming locations ahead of deep freeze

By Michael Karlis

Snow blanketed San Antonio during Winter Storm Uri in February, 2021. The current winter weather isn't expected to be as intense.

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte has strong defense in DWI arrest, legal experts say

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte has strong defense in DWI arrest, legal experts say (2)
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us