Mother of slain San Antonio teen Savanah Soto arrested during bond reduction hearing

A Bexar County judge reduced the bail of both Ramon Preciado and Myrta Romanos, who are accused of hiding Soto's body.

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 8:55 am

click to enlarge Soto's mother was led away in handcuffs at a hearing where the judge reduced the bail for Ramon Preciado, pictured above, from $600,000 to $450,000. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Soto's mother was led away in handcuffs at a hearing where the judge reduced the bail for Ramon Preciado, pictured above, from $600,000 to $450,000.
The mother of Savanah Soto, the pregnant San Antonio teen whose late December slaying made national headlines, was arrested Monday afternoon during a court hearing related to the case, the Express-News reports.

Soto's mother, Gloria Cordova, was led out of a Bexar County courtroom in handcuffs on a warrant for failure to stop and give information, according to the daily. That misdemeanor charge is related to a previous case.

The arrest came during a hearing to decide whether to reduce the bail of Ramon Preciado, who's accused, along with his wife Myrta Romanos, of helping hide the bodies of Soto and her boyfriend. The couple's son, Christopher Preciado, allegedly shot and killed Soto and boyfriend Mathew Guerra Dec. 21 during a botched drug deal.

During Monday's hearing, the judge decided to reduce Preciado's bail from $600,000 to $450,00. Preciado is charged with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing a corpse, court records show.

On Friday, his wife's bail was reduced from $1.1 million to $600,000, court records show. She's charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation and altering, destroying, or concealing a corpse.

Attorneys for the couple argued that their original bail amounts were "oppressive."

