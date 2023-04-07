San Antonio approves $2.5 million plan for park adjacent the East Side's Hays Street Bridge

The land was caught up in a years-long dispute over whether it should be used as public space or a private apartment development.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The 1.7-acre lot of undeveloped land was at the center of a years-long battle over how it should be developed. - Photo Courtesy Dunaway Associates
Photo Courtesy Dunaway Associates
The 1.7-acre lot of undeveloped land was at the center of a years-long battle over how it should be developed.
Development of a public park adjacent the East Side's historic Hays Street Bridge finally appears to be moving ahead.

On Thursday, San Antonio City Council approved $2.5 million in funding for the long-awaited Berkley V. & Vincent M. Dawson Park. The 1.69-acre lot sits east of downtown near Alamo Beer Co. and the pedestrian bridge that once served as the primary connection between downtown and the city's historically African American East Side.

The land was at the center of a years-long dispute over whether it should be designated public space or used by a private developer to construct a five-story apartment building opposed by area residents.

The apartment project was scrapped after the Texas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the city wasn't immune to breach of contract claims over its sale of the land to the developer after initially setting aside for public use. Shortly after the courtroom defeat, council voted to create a park with the land.

“Today’s vote was another pivotal step in the journey to realize the vision of community leaders, organizers and historians to create a free, public park near the Hays Street Bridge," District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez in an emailed statement Thursday. "We look forward to breaking ground on the project and following it through to completion.”

In the early days of the project’s public meetings, the city fielded more requests for a skatepark than any other amenity. While not something considered in the initial design phase, the city ultimately listened to the  community and its wishes.

The park will include a 12,000-square-foot skate park along with flexible green space, a playground and an event space, according to city documents. The skate park will be separated into two sections, one for advanced skill levels and another for beginners.
click to enlarge The park will include flexible green space, a playground, an event space, and a 12,000-square-foot skate park - Photo Courtesy Dunaway Associates
Photo Courtesy Dunaway Associates
The park will include flexible green space, a playground, an event space, and a 12,000-square-foot skate park

The park's design comes from the planning and landscape architecture arm of civil-engineering firm Dunaway, which also conceptualized improvement plans at Alamo Golf Course and O.P. Schnabel Park.

“We look forward to the beautiful space this will become and the public space it provides to both east side families and San Antonians from across the city," McKee-Rodriguez said.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

By Michael Karlis

The chief of the security company is awaiting for additional surveillance footage before he comments on whether the bouncer's actions were justified.

Lawmaker calls for investigation over video showing DPS officer push Uvalde shooting victim's mom

By Michael Karlis

Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.

Also in News

Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Abbott's voucher plan may win with some GOP voters, but experts say it's a loser for Texas students

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a pro-voucher event held last month at the Texas Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us