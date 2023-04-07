San Antonio approves $2.5 million plan for park adjacent the East Side's Hays Street Bridge

The 1.7-acre lot of undeveloped land was at the center of a years-long battle over how it should be developed.

flexible green space, a playground and an event space, according to city documents. The skate park will be separated into two sections, one for advanced skill levels and another for beginners.

The park's design comes from the planning and landscape architecture arm of civil-engineering firm Dunaway, which also conceptualized improvement plans at Alamo Golf Course and O.P. Schnabel Park.“We look forward to the beautiful space this will become and the public space it provides to both east side families and San Antonians from across the city," McKee-Rodriguez said.