EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio cancels Martin Luther King Jr. March due to freezing conditions

Local officials are warning residents to stay off the roads if possible.

By on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 at 8:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event.
San Antonio's 2024 MLK March and Celebration, one of the largest in the nation, has been canceled due  to freezing rain and icy roads. 

Originally, the event was to have started at 10 a.m., but following forecasts Sunday of inclement weather, officials with the city and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission pushed the start time back by an hour. By early Monday morning, however, they announced the cancellation.

Local officials are warning residents to stay off the roads if possible. Those who must travel should drive with caution, they added.

San Antonio's MLK March began in 1968, and it routinely draws more than 300,000 participants.

The City of San Antonio maintains an online list of street and highway closures. The city and county are also operating warming centers for those who need shelter from the winter weather. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Matthew McConaughey, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.

San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas rescued Matthew McConaughey's lost phone

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew McConaughey discusses his family's recent San Antonio adventure.

Judge gives class-action status to suit against San Antonio-based USAA

By Sanford Nowlin

A suit filed in California by two USAA members accuses the company of steering enlisted personnel into pricier insurance products.

San Antonio among top cities for threesomes, study finds

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio residents have extra room in their beds, according to a new report.

Also in News

Texans asked to conserve energy Monday as expected demand likely to put strain on electric grid

By Alejandro Serrano and Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says cold weather will bring "record-breaking demand" for power.

Three migrants drowned near Eagle Pass park after Border Patrol was denied access

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

A view of the Rio Grande from Shelby Park in July 2023.

From Donald Trump to Mike Johnson, Chip Roy is a thorn in the Republican Party

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks with the media at a press conference in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Man arrested after asking flight attendants to join 'mile high club' on U.S. flight

By Chloe Greenberg, The Orlando Weekly

A man on a Spirit flight to Orlando now faces federal charges over his alleged antics.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us