San Antonio cancels Martin Luther King Jr. March due to freezing conditions

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event.

San Antonio's 2024 MLK March and Celebration, one of the largest in the nation, has been canceled due to freezing rain and icy roads.

Originally, the event was to have started at 10 a.m., but following forecasts Sunday of inclement weather, officials with the city and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission pushed the start time back by an hour. By early Monday morning, however, they announced the cancellation.



Local officials are warning residents to stay off the roads if possible. Those who must travel should drive with caution, they added.



San Antonio's MLK March began in 1968, and it routinely draws more than 300,000 participants.



The City of San Antonio maintains an online list of street and highway closures. The city and county are also operating warming centers for those who need shelter from the winter weather.

