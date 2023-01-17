San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval stepping down to work for University Health

Sandoval — who holds graduate degrees in public health and environmental engineering — advocated for issues including public health, climate readiness and affordable housing.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 9:59 am

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval speaks at an event calling for improvements to San Antonio's air quality. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval speaks at an event calling for improvements to San Antonio's air quality.
Ana Sandoval, one of the city's highest-profile environmental advocates, is leaving San Antonio City Council to take a job at University Health, the Express-News reports.

In the new role, Sandoval, 47, will work on health equity issues for the health care system's research unit, according to the daily. She'll start Jan. 30, meaning council must pick an interim member to represent District 7 for the four remaining months in her term.

Sandoval has served on council for three terms, meaning May's citywide election will create a wide-open race to fill her seat representing the West Side district.

The resignation comes a little more than a year after Sandoval lost her father and began taking on a larger role in her mother's life, she told the Express-News. What's more, the councilwoman last summer gave birth to her first child.

“On top of being a mom, it’s a lot more responsibility. I welcome it," she told the daily. "But I also want to give it its proper attention, and I just don’t think I could do that very well in the next four months, continuing in this role — or that I could be a very good council person.”

Sandoval told the paper that a personal tirade she endured from District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, a former romantic partner, wasn't a major factor in her resignation. Even so, it contributed to the challenges she faced in her role.

Bravo ultimately was censured by council and stripped of committee assignments over the personal attacks.

During her time on council, Sandoval — who holds graduate degrees in public health and environmental engineering — advocated for issues including public health, climate readiness and housing. She also pushed for improved transparency of city government, an effort that yielded more online access for residents.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

By Jessica Pishko

The Kinney County Courthouse in Brackettville on May 9, 2022. The county’s sheriff — on a CSPOA member list — and the county attorney planned to patrol the border by hiring private citizens as an official posse, using state funds. The plans were later dropped after some objections.

Regulators give San Antonio's USAA Bank another poor review, citing problems with auto loans

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID’s XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ variant

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio.

Also in News

The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement

By Jessica Pishko

The Kinney County Courthouse in Brackettville on May 9, 2022. The county’s sheriff — on a CSPOA member list — and the county attorney planned to patrol the border by hiring private citizens as an official posse, using state funds. The plans were later dropped after some objections.

Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID’s XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ variant

By Erin Garcia de Jesus, Science News

A woman swabs her nose at a COVID-19 testing site in San Antonio.

More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Thousands of prisoners are kept in solitary confinement in Texas. In November, more than 500 prisoners had been in isolation for more than a decade.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us