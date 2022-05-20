San Antonio entrepreneur will pitch workout invention on Friday's Shark Tank season finale

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / ABC Studios
Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran (right) pitches the investor panel on ABC's Shark Tank on his Aqua Boxing Glove.
Long-running ABC series Shark Tank
is getting a double shot of San Antonio ingenuity on its Friday season finale.
Turns out vegan food chain Project Pollo
won't be the only Alamo City enterprise pitching the reality show's high-profile panel of investors. The Current
learned that a second local entrepreneur will appear on the same episode.
Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran, owner of San Antonio's Black Stallion Boxing Plus, will appear on the finale to tout a weighted boxing glove called the Aqua Boxing Glove, designed to add resistance during workouts. As its name suggests, the glove is filled with water to add evenly distributed weight.
Adeniran raised $41,000 to fund a product launch last year via a Kickstarter campaign
, but supply chain issues slowed the glove's release, he said.
While the Texas A&M-San Antonio grad said he expects to deliver Aqua Boxing Gloves to customers this fall, he appeared on Shark Tank
seeking a capital infusion and a partner to help him navigate the tricky manufacturing process.
"I know the Sharks can pick up the phone and have a manufacturer on board the next day," Adeniran added. "They have those kinds of connections."
The entrepreneur declined to reveal whether his pitch was a knockout with the Sharks, which include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner and — as a finale guest — comedian Kevin Hart.
The Shark Tank
episode featuring Adeniran and Project Pollo airs this Friday at 7 p.m. Central Time.
