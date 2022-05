San Antonio entrepreneur will pitch workout invention on Friday's Shark Tank season finale

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / ABC Studios Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran (right) pitches the investor panel on ABC's Shark Tank on his Aqua Boxing Glove.

Long-running ABC seriesis getting a double shot of San Antonio ingenuity on its Friday season finale.Turns out vegan food chain Project Pollo won't be the only Alamo City enterprise pitching the reality show's high-profile panel of investors. Thelearned that a second local entrepreneur will appear on the same episode.Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran, owner of San Antonio's Black Stallion Boxing Plus, will appear on the finale to tout a weighted boxing glove called the Aqua Boxing Glove, designed to add resistance during workouts. As its name suggests, the glove is filled with water to add evenly distributed weight.Adeniran raised $41,000 to fund a product launch last year via a Kickstarter campaign , but supply chain issues slowed the glove's release, he said.While the Texas A&M-San Antonio grad said he expects to deliver Aqua Boxing Gloves to customers this fall, he appeared onseeking a capital infusion and a partner to help him navigate the tricky manufacturing process."I know the Sharks can pick up the phone and have a manufacturer on board the next day," Adeniran added. "They have those kinds of connections."The entrepreneur declined to reveal whether his pitch was a knockout with the Sharks, which include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner and — as a finale guest — comedian Kevin Hart.Theepisode featuring Adeniran and Project Pollo airs this Friday at 7 p.m. Central Time.