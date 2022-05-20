San Antonio entrepreneur will pitch workout invention on Friday's Shark Tank season finale

The former pro boxer is appearing on the same episode as San Antonio-based vegan food chain Project Pollo.

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 8:57 am

click to enlarge Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran (right) pitches the investor panel on ABC's Shark Tank on his Aqua Boxing Glove. - COURTESY PHOTO / ABC STUDIOS
Courtesy Photo / ABC Studios
Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran (right) pitches the investor panel on ABC's Shark Tank on his Aqua Boxing Glove.
Long-running ABC series Shark Tank is getting a double shot of San Antonio ingenuity on its Friday season finale.

Turns out vegan food chain Project Pollo won't be the only Alamo City enterprise pitching the reality show's high-profile panel of investors. The Current learned that a second local entrepreneur will appear on the same episode.

Former pro boxer Tony Adeniran, owner of San Antonio's Black Stallion Boxing Plus, will appear on the finale to tout a weighted boxing glove called the Aqua Boxing Glove, designed to add resistance during workouts. As its name suggests, the glove is filled with water to add evenly distributed weight.

Adeniran raised $41,000 to fund a product launch last year via a Kickstarter campaign, but supply chain issues slowed the glove's release, he said.

While the Texas A&M-San Antonio grad said he expects to deliver Aqua Boxing Gloves to customers this fall, he appeared on Shark Tank seeking a capital infusion and a partner to help him navigate the tricky manufacturing process.

"I know the Sharks can pick up the phone and have a manufacturer on board the next day," Adeniran added. "They have those kinds of connections."

The entrepreneur declined to reveal whether his pitch was a knockout with the Sharks, which include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner and — as a finale guest — comedian Kevin Hart.

The Shark Tank episode featuring Adeniran and Project Pollo airs this Friday at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

News Slideshows

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom

This San Antonio mansion for sale has copper animal sculptures in the backyard and a carousel bathroom
The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale

The Olmos Park home of late San Antonio socialite Louise Straus is for sale
Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally

Everything we saw as hundreds took to San Antonio's streets for the Bans Off Our Bodies rally
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

Trending

Paintings worth $40,000 taken from Alamo Heights art gallery in Monday morning heist

By Michael Karlis

Paintings worth $40,000 taken from Alamo Heights art gallery in Monday morning heist

Firm tied to backer of South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar paid for ad calling his rival a 'home wrecker'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks at the groundbreaking for a business park being developed by backer David Killiam.

3 San Antonio police officers disciplined for off-duty infractions including fights, road rage incident

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Police Department disciplinary records show at least three officers were suspended in April.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and wife test positive for COVID-19

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during Tuesday's coronavirus briefing last year.

Also in News

Texas resumes investigations into parents of trans children, families’ lawyers confirm

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

People gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin on March 13 to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to investigate families providing gender-affirming care to their children.

Gov. Greg Abbott deletes pro-Elon Musk tweet as billionaire is accused of sexual misconduct

By Michael Karlis

Elon Musk hasn't had a great week.

The U.S. census estimates it missed more than a half-million Texans during 2020 count

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Glenda Joe, center, encourages students to help their parents fill out the 2020 census during a Make Youth Count meeting on Feb. 15, 2020. The census, taken during a year of COVID-19 challenges, is estimated to have undercounted 559,593 residents in a post-count analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Louie Gohmert of Texas voted against bill to remedy baby formula crisis

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy's district includes San Antonio, one of the cities hardest hit by the national formula shortage.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us