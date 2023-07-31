San Antonio ISD reveals dates, locations for public meetings on school closures

Earlier this summer, the district said it would consider school closures, consolidations or co-locations for the 2024-2025 school year in response to two decades of dwindling enrollment.
The meetings will take place between August and September, according a details SAISD officials. Feedback from the meetings and from a survey on the district’s website will be incorporated into the final decision, they also noted.
Here's a complete list of meetings:
- Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Highlands High School, 3118 Elgin Ave
- Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Burbank High School, 1002 Edwards St.
- Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Edison High School, 701 Santa Monica St.
- Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Jefferson High School, 723 Donaldson Ave.
- Friday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St.
- Saturday, Aug. 26, noon Lanier High School, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
- Monday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. Brackenridge High School, 400 Eagleland Drive.
- Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. Irving Dual Language Academy, 1300 Delgado St.
- Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Harris Middle School, 325 Pruitt Ave.
- Friday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. Young Men’s Leadership Academy, 415 Gabriel St.
- Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. Hawthorne Academy, 115 West Josephine St.
- Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m. Twain Dual Language Academy, 2411 San Pedro Ave.
- Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Rogers College Prep Middle School, 314 Galway St.
- Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Longfellow Middle School, 1130 E. Sunshine Drive.
