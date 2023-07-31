LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio ISD reveals dates, locations for public meetings on school closures

The district is holding 14 meetings before it moves ahead with plans to close or consolidate campuses.

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 4:46 pm

click to enlarge SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino listens to a parent's concern during a community meeting. - Sanford Nowlin
Sanford Nowlin
SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino listens to a parent's concern during a community meeting.
San Antonio ISD on Monday released details about the 14 meetings it will hold to hear public input on its plan to close or combine underutilized campuses.

Earlier this summer, the district said it would consider school closures, consolidations or co-locations for the 2024-2025 school year in response to two decades of dwindling enrollment.

The meetings will take place between August and September, according a details SAISD officials.  Feedback from the meetings and from a survey on the district’s website will be incorporated into the final decision, they also noted.

Here's a complete list of meetings: 
  • Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Highlands High School,  3118 Elgin Ave
  • Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Burbank High School, 1002 Edwards St.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 p.m. Edison High School, 701 Santa Monica St.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Jefferson High School, 723 Donaldson Ave.
  • Friday, Aug. 25, 6 p.m. Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston St.
  • Saturday, Aug. 26, noon Lanier High School, 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.
  • Monday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. Brackenridge High School, 400 Eagleland Drive.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m. Irving Dual Language Academy, 1300 Delgado St.
  • Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Harris Middle School, 325 Pruitt Ave.
  • Friday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. Young Men’s Leadership Academy, 415 Gabriel St.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. Hawthorne Academy, 115 West Josephine St.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m. Twain Dual Language Academy, 2411 San Pedro Ave.
  • Thursday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Rogers College Prep Middle School, 314 Galway St.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Longfellow Middle School, 1130 E. Sunshine Drive.
