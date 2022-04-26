Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio police union approves new contract that includes stronger disciplinary provisions, hefty raises

While the agreement makes it tougher for fired officers to return to the force, activists say more reforms are needed.

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 4:24 pm

click to enlarge Marchers take to the San Antonio streets after the murder of George Floyd to demand police accountability. - JAIME MONZON
Jaime Monzon
Marchers take to the San Antonio streets after the murder of George Floyd to demand police accountability.
San Antonio police on Tuesday approved a new union contract that would make it harder for fired officers to get their jobs back but would include hefty pay raises over the next four years.

The agreement would increase the pay of San Antonio Police Department officers by roughly 16% through Sept. 30, 2026. However, it would also include new city-backed provisions aimed at increasing officer accountability and giving the chief more authority to sack problem officers.

The city and the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) spent more than a year hammering out provisions for the new contract, which now heads to city council for approval.

"This contract approval is the result of the hard work of our Contract Negotiation Team and city leadership focusing on delivering a fair contract to police officers that protects their pay and benefits and recognizes the uniquely challenging job of law enforcement," SAPOA President Danny Diaz said in a statement posted on the union's website.

In a separate statement, Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the officers' approval a vote of confidence in the union's new leadership. The negotiations took place after the retirement of former union chief Mike Helle, who led the association through one of its ugliest bareknuckle contract fights with the city.

"It is a fair contract that addresses concerns about disciplinary procedures and provides our officers with fair compensation and benefits," Nirenberg said.

Talks for the new agreement came as police-accountability activists forced a public vote whether to strip SAPOA of its collective bargaining power. Though defeated on a 2% margin, the narrow miss showed that nearly half of San Antonio voters had significant concerns about police abuse of power.

The contract's new provisions would make it more difficult for an arbitrator to overturn the firing of an officer accused of a severe infraction. The chief will also have a longer window of time in which to discipline an officer and would be able to go back further in an officer's record when making disciplinary decisions.

Even so, police-reform  group Act 4 SA wants more oversight changes, including the creation of an independent office of civilian oversight, better protections for people who file complaints against problem officers and rules preventing suspended cops from using vacation time for reducing their unpaid suspensions.

In a statement posted on its website, Act 4 SA said it remains disappointed the city didn't require the new contract to include an independent review board, noting that of Texas' five largest cities, San Antonio is the only one that lacks such a body.

"It should be made clear that further reform is still needed," the group added. "We cannot negotiate our safety, and we will not stop until our communities are protected from law enforcement officers who escape accountability."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

News Slideshows

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale

San Antonio's first eco-concsious 'rammed earth' home is now for sale
This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano

This historic San Antonio home comes with a glass-mosaic ceiling and a bar that looks like a piano
This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

Trending

Longtime San Antonio TV anchor Isis Romero is back — this time at KENS5

By Sanford Nowlin

Isis Romero will now anchor CBS affiliate KENS 5's 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Activist says San Antonio police union had her thrown out of job fair for questioning why they were there

By Sanford Nowlin

Valerie Reiffert, executive director of Radical Registrars, speaks to students at Thursday's Jubilee San Antonio job fair.

ACLU demands San Antonio's North East ISD end ban on 110 books it removed from its libraries

By Michael Karlis

The ACLU said the ban on certain books by North East ISD is in violation of the First Amendment and the district's own legal policy.

Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Melissa Lucio’s case back to the Cameron County court where she was originally tried to weigh whether she is actually innocent, as well as whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense.

Also in News

Melissa Lucio’s execution halted by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals sent Melissa Lucio’s case back to the Cameron County court where she was originally tried to weigh whether she is actually innocent, as well as whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

What experts told me to do after my positive COVID-19 at-home test

By Anna Gibbs, Science News

As many as 50% of those in the United States testing positive for COVID-19 in the coming weeks may find out via an at-home test, researchers say. That creates challenges for tracking case counts.

Bad Takes: Bill Maher continues his spree of COVID falsehoods on Joe Rogan's podcast

By Kevin Sanchez

Bill Maher has been a font of faulty facts when it comes to the pandemic.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us