San Antonio Zoo sends disaster response crew to Florida animal facilities damaged by hurricane

The crew will repair and restore zoos, aquariums and other facilities housing non-domestic animals in Punta Gorda, just north of heavily hit Fort Myers.

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 10:24 am

click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo's Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery team headed to Punta Gorda, Florida on Sunday. - Instagram / sanantoniozoo
Instagram / sanantoniozoo
The San Antonio Zoo's Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery team headed to Punta Gorda, Florida on Sunday.
The San Antonio Zoo’s disaster response team hit the road Sunday to support Florida wildlife facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian, according to officials with the organization.

Ian slammed into Southwest Florida as a category four storm last week, rendering barrier islands off the coast of Fort Myers “unrecognizable” and leaving at least 100 people dead.

The San Antonio Zoo’s response team will help repair and restore zoos, aquariums and other facilities housing non-domestic animals in Punta Gorda, just north of Fort Myers, according to a KSAT report. Among other things, the crew will clear brush, repair damaged fencing and conduct electrical welding.

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayer to all the animals and people affected by the storm,” San Antonio Zoo officials said in a press statement.

It’s not the first time the San Antonio Zoo has lent a helping hand following a natural disaster. The zoo set up its disaster response team in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, dispatching workers to work on Houston’s downtown aquarium and the Texas Zoo in Victoria.

More recently, the San Antonio Zoo dispatched crews to Louisiana to clean up after 2020's Hurricane Laura.

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell's suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn't be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

