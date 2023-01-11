San Antonio's Pearl complex extends free parking until Feb. 28

The Pearl is offering visitors free "Winter Season" parking, but it hasn't shared the news on social media.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 9:02 am

click to enlarge The Pearl is offering extended free parking until Thursday, Feb. 28th. - Photo by Nick Simonite
Photo by Nick Simonite
The Pearl is offering extended free parking until Thursday, Feb. 28th.

Here's a semi-secret tip: free parking at the Pearl will continue until Thursday, Feb. 28.

The downtown shopping and dining complex has yet to mention the extension through its social media channels even thought it went into effect Jan. 2. However, the information was posted to its website under the "parking" tab.

The free parking, which the Pearl said will remain in place for the rest of the "Winter Season," applies to all surface lots Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Last November , the Pearl began charging visitors to park, sparking an online backlash. Weeks later, the complex revealed in a social media post that it was removing its pay-to-park plan until Dec 29 to entice shoppers.

Now, it appears the Lords of Downtown Retail have extended that access past Valentine’s Day. How sweet of them.

