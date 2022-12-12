San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville. - San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio Police Department
Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.
Matthew Luckhurst, the now-former San Antonio police officer who drew international outrage for trying to give a sandwich filled with dog shit to a homeless man, is once again working as a cop, the Express-News reports.

In an investigation looking at how lax and fragmented state oversight enables problem police officers to seek jobs with other departments, the daily revealed that Luckhurst was hired as a reserve officer on the Floresville Police Department five months after he was last terminated from SAPD.

It's unclear how Luckhurst's current job duties differ from those of regular cops in Floresville, a town 30 minutes southeast of San Antonio, since neither the department nor the officer himself responded to the paper's inquiries.

Even so, a position as a reserve cop in Texas allows Luckhurst the "same legal authority as any law enforcement officer," according to the Express-News.

In case anyone needs a refresher, Luckhurst drew international headlines after he gave a homeless man the feces sandwich. SAPD fired Luckhurst, then a bike officer, over the incident. However, a third-party arbitrator returned him to the force three years later.

Luckhurst was terminated a second time after a separate investigation found that he left an unflushed turd in a women's restroom at a downtown police station and smeared a brown substance on the the toilet seat after a female officer requested that staff keep the restroom clean. 

In 2020, an arbitrator upheld the second firing. Even so, the incidents were an embarrassment for SAPD and bolstered activists' demands that San Antonio revise its police contract to give arbitrators less power — something city council ultimately did.

By some estimates, two-thirds of fired SA cops were allowed to return to their jobs under the old union contract's arbitration clause.

The Express-News' investigation of fired officers' ability to find new work in other cities draws heavily on a recent study by Texas' Sunset Advisory Commission. The commission examined the effectiveness of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the agency that oversees licensing of police and jailers.

“The state’s regulation of law enforcement personnel and agencies is, by and large, toothless,” the Sunset Advisory Commission concluded.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

On the margins of downtown San Antonio, a maligned neighborhood mobilizes to save itself

By Alexa Ura, The Texas Tribune

Attendees watch as a Día de los Muertos procession continues through the Alazán-Apache Courts in San Antonio on Nov. 1, 2022.

San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill

By Michael Karlis

Testing will begin at Northside ISD's Brandeis High School at 9 a.m. on Monday, before relocating to Clark High School.

UFC will return to San Antonio's AT&T Center in March 2023

By Brandon Rodriguez

2023 will be a big year for the UFC as the promotion looks to expand its presence globally.

Also in News

Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access

By Emma Williams, The Texas Tribune

Thousands of people walk in an abortion rights march near downtown San Antonio on June 24.

Delayed Texas maternal mortality report to be released next week, state says

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Sable Moya holds her son, Luke, in their home in McAllen, Texas.

Texas drag shows become a right-wing target amid rising extremism

By Trent Brown, The Texas Tribune

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside of a transgender storytelling event in Denton on Nov. 19 as Sara Gonzales of Defend Our Kids: Texas chants, “There are only two genders.”

Houston native Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

By Rebekah Allen, The Texas Tribune

Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us