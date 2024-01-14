San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas rescued Matthew McConaughey's lost phone

The Dallas Buyers Club star recounted his recent Alamo City adventure during a Thursday, Jan. 11, appearance on the Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon that he lost his mobile phone on a family trip to Six Flags Fiesta Texas. (Yes, the same family trip that went viral early this month.)
McConaughey offered effusive praise to the theme park's staff for finding his phone in a marshy area underneath a ride and returning it via overnight delivery.
The star said his daughter Vida, who'd turned 14, wanted to ride roller coasters for her birthday. On the 26th roller coaster of the day, he realized his phone had flown from his pocket.
"It landed off in the middle a swamp — phone's gone, right," McConaughey said. "These guys at Six Flags say, 'We can't check down there right now, because we're still open, but when it closes tonight, we'll go out with flashlights and look for your phone.' The next afternoon at 6 p.m., my phone shows up in the mail. Yeah, they found it and sent it to me!"
"Did it work?" Fallon asked.
"It worked!"
"Six Flags! Props to Six Flags!" the host shouted. "That's awesome!"
Sounds like Six Flags' San Antonio staff earn a rating of "Alright, alright, alright" in McConaughey's book.
THAT’S SAN ANTONIO SUMMED UP! @McConaughey @SF_FiestaTexas pic.twitter.com/6ptyeoyZmX— Tim Morrow (@MananaZoo) January 12, 2024
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed