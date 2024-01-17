LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

School voucher supporter gave Gov. Greg Abbott $6 million in December

The contribution is the largest single campaign donation in Texas history, according to Abbott’s campaign.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 9:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in March 2023. - Texas Tribune / Leila Saidane
Texas Tribune / Leila Saidane
Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in March 2023.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott received a $6 million campaign contribution last month, which his campaign is calling the “largest single donation in Texas history.”

The check came from Jeff Yass, a national Republican megadonor whose priority issues include school vouchers. Abbott spent 2023 unsuccessfully pushing for a voucher program and is now targeting state House Republicans in the March primary who thwarted his agenda.

Abbott accepted the $6 million donation — dated Dec. 18 — in a little-used account, suggesting he was setting it aside from funds raised for his reelection campaign.

Yass is a billionaire from Pennsylvania who is co-founder and managing director of the Philadelphia-based investment firm Susquehanna International Group. He is also a top proponent of “school choice,” or programs that allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize private school costs.

Abbott has long been known as a fundraising powerhouse, but the $6 million contribution takes him to a new level. Abbott has previously made headlines for getting single donations of $1 million.

He raised $19 million total over the last six months.

Yass has been called the richest man in Pennsylvania, with an estimated net worth of nearly $29 billion, according to Forbes. His firm was an early investor in TikTok, the social media platform that Abbott banned on state phones and computers in 2022.

When it comes to politics, Yass has also been a multimillion-dollar donor to the Club for Growth, the national anti-tax group that has boosted Texas Republicans like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Austin.

The $6 million is not Yass' first donation to Abbott. Yass previously gave Abbott $250,000 in October, as Abbott was still battling for school vouchers in the Legislature.

Abbott identified “school choice” as his top legislative priority for 2023, and spent months traveling the state trying to build public support. But he kept encountering resistance in the House. After a measure failed in the regular legislative session in May, he called two special sessions for lawmakers to hear voucher proposals. The fight came to a head in November, when 21 House Republicans joined Democrats to strip a voucher initiative out of a broad education bill.

Abbott has since endorsed primary challengers to seven of the anti-voucher House Republicans who are seeking reelection.

In addition to giving a total of $6.25 million to Abbott in 2023, Yass also cut a $500,000 check last month to AFC Victory Fund, a pro-voucher super PAC that is expected to be similarly active in the primaries.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas' Ted Cruz roasted for joke about his controversial trip to Cancun

By Michael Karlis

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's ill-humored tweet has garnered more than 4,000 comments – most of which negative – as of press time.

San Antonio couple use Tesla Cybertruck to brew coffee during power outage

By Michael Karlis

An 18-wheeler full of Tesla Cybertrucks zoom's down San Antonio's I-10 last year.

Matthew McConaughey, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Matthew McConaughey attends the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York last fall.

Texans asked to conserve energy Tuesday as statewide freeze continues straining power grid

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT has asked Texans to conserve energy twice since freezing temperatures blanketed the state.

Also in News

San Antonio ISD closes 27 schools due to burst pipes, heating issues

By Michael Karlis

One SAISD secretary told the Current that her school's office did not get above 57 degrees on Tuesday.

San Antonio couple use Tesla Cybertruck to brew coffee during power outage

By Michael Karlis

An 18-wheeler full of Tesla Cybertrucks zoom's down San Antonio's I-10 last year.

San Antonio City Council censures Marc Whyte following DWI arrest

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following Sunday's special meeting.

San Antonio cancels Martin Luther King Jr. March due to freezing conditions

By Sanford Nowlin

Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us