OnlyFans model freaks out Twitter by rolling in pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street

Social media users are expressing their disgust after videos began circulating over the weekend of a woman rolling around in a pile of horse shit on Austin's 6th Street.
In the clip, onlookers — some appearing understandably appalled — watch as a woman identified as Jubilee Magick rolls around in the pile of excrement left behind by an Austin police officer's horse. At one point, Magick even smothers her face in the poop and appears to enjoy it.
Many social media users responded to the clip by saying the young woman is starved for attention and fame.
"Everyone want's their 15 minutes," Twitter user @slmmngtr commented on the video, which has since garnered 200,000 views.
However, in an interview with Austin-based podcaster Gary Faust, Magick maintains that her fecal adventure wasn't a bid to get attention.
"Well, first of all, one, its not about me. This, like, whole thing wasn't, like, to get attention or to, like, to start new drama," Magick said. "I'm really surprised that everyone has such a strong reaction about poo. Like, literally, they are calling me mental, like crazy. Like, you guys, it's one of the most beautiful things — it's toxins leaving your body. I don't know. I don't understand why everyone is freaking out."
On her Instagram account, Magick said that she was trying to distract nearby police who were arresting a man for unknown reasons.
"I think it could have escalated, but I laid on the ground a foot away, eye to eye, as the police kneed on top of him," she wrote in the post. "I think it startled them and made them stand up quickly and carry the man away."
Magick also runs an account on OnlyFans — a subscription service for amateur porn — under the pseudonym "Madame Jubilee," where she engages in fetishes involving bodily fluids.
Although Magick said she wasn't seeking any attention when she decided to jump in the pile of shit, she appears to be enjoying her 15 minutes of fame, most recently appearing on 101X Alternative Austin Radio on Wednesday.
