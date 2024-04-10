Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

South Texas judge declares disaster due to water shortage – and it's not even summer yet

Hidalgo County's emergency declaration comes days after state lawmakers accused Mexico of failing to abide by the 1944 Water Treaty.

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 12:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The disaster declaration comes as experts warn that Texas would be pushed to the brink if it were to experience another hot, dry summer. - Shutterstock / Piyaset
Shutterstock / Piyaset
The disaster declaration comes as experts warn that Texas would be pushed to the brink if it were to experience another hot, dry summer.
A South Texas county judge on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration due to ongoing water shortages along the Rio Grande.

The declaration by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez comes days after 11 state lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of State asking for the federal government's help in forcing Mexico to abide by the U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty of 1944.

Cortez's declaration, which permits Hidalgo County to activate its emergency management plan and seek state funds to mitigate the drought, is effective immediately. Hidalgo County Commissioners Court can vote to extend the declaration when the document expires in seven days.

"These drought conditions pose an imminent and continuous threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property and to public health, municipal water supplies, and agriculture production," Cortez wrote in the declaration.

Indeed, Rio Grande Valley Sugars Growers Inc. in February shuttered its 500-employee sugar mill in the area, citing the lack of water.

The state lawmakers — five of whom represent Hidalgo County — highlighted the mill's closure in their letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They pleaded for Blinken to force Mexico to abide by the 1944 treaty.

Under that treaty, Mexico is obliged to deliver 350,000 acre-feet of water to the United States annually every five years. However, Mexico has so far failed to deliver the nearly 775,000 acre-feet of water owed under its current cycle, according to the letter.

The water crisis comes as experts warn the Lone Star State may be pushed to the brink if it experiences another long, sweltering summer with little rain.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Herding Cats: How one local woman is fighting to tame San Antonio's stray problem

By Michael Karlis

Bear Den Cat Sanctuary owner Blake pets Jerry, an orange-and-white speckled cat who was injured after someone tied a fire cracker around his neck and lit the explosive.

In latest wild twist, Texas Nationalist Movement declares support for breakup of Mexico

By Michael Karlis

A pickup emblazoned with pro-TEXIT insignia is parked outside a Garden Inn in San Antonio ahead of a TNM meeting.

Animals at San Antonio Zoo display strange behavior during Monday's eclipse

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's meerkats were among the animals that displayed unusual behavior as the sun disappeared from the sky.

Ted Cruz faces complaint to feds about podcast raising money for his reelection

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz puts on a smug face at a 2021 conference presented by conservative group Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona.

Manny Pelaez's run for San Antonio mayor draws online jab from council colleague

By Michael Karlis

Manny Pelaez (left) announced his run for San Antonio mayor on Tuesday.

San Antonio university student arrested for painting 'anti-Israel' message on campus

By Michael Karlis

UTSA officials didn't respond to requests for information on the content of the student's message.

Animals at San Antonio Zoo display strange behavior during Monday's eclipse

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's meerkats were among the animals that displayed unusual behavior as the sun disappeared from the sky.

San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez launches mayoral campaign

By Sanford Nowlin

Manny Pelaez first teased a run for San Antonio mayor as early as summer 2023.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us