Texas actor Matthew McConaughey says he's not interested in seeking office

Instagram / WDPG share
Matthew McConaughey flashes the hook 'em horns sign at a UT football game.
It might be a while before Uvalde-born Matthew McConaughey tests the waters again on a run for office, the Express-News reports
.
During an appearance this week on the Smartless
podcast, the laid-back movie star said he was too consumed by the challenges of fatherhood to run for governor or president, according to the daily. When pressed by the podcast's hosts — fellow actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes — McConaughey said being on a political ticket is "not something I want to visit now."
"I'm raising three children right now, and it's a great adventure doing it," the Oscar winner said. "I want to see that through. My only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad, since I was 8 years old. I want to see that through."
McConaughey made headlines
in 2021 when he said he was considering a run against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Even though the Hollywood A-lister polled well with voters
, he ultimately abandoned the idea
.
While teasing the possible campaign, McConaughey offered no specific platform and never even identified which ticket he might run on. Records showed him to be only an occasional voter.
During his Smartless
appearance, McConaughey didn't push back when Bateman suggested he might launch a run after his kids are finally out of the house, according to the Express-News.
Alright, alright, alright. Maybe we can check back in eight to 10 years.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed