Texas has the second-most dangerous roads for motorcyclists

Texas riders also face the highest rates of collisions with fixed objects, including road signs, mailboxes and trees, according to the report.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 2:35 pm

According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.
Unsplash /Harley-Davidson
According to a new report, 157 Texas motorcyclists are involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 bikes on the road.
If you're a motorcyclist who feels unsafe on Texas roads, it's probably not just your imagination. The state has the nation's second-most dangerous roads for cyclists, according to a new study.

That analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation data by researchers with the Orlando, Florida-based firm of personal injury attorney Michael T. Gibson found that for every 100,000 motorcycles registered in the Lone Star State, 157 riders are involved in fatal crashes.

Texas riders also face the highest rates of collisions with fixed objects, including road signs, mailboxes, trees and even low-hanging branches, according to the report. Those types of collisions result in 38.74 accidents per 100,000 motorcycles.

South Carolina ranks as the most dangerous state for cyclists, while North Carolina came in just behind Texas at No. 3.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

