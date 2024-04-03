Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Texas prisons among the nation's deadliest, study finds

Nearly 8,100 Texas inmates died while incarcerated between 2001 and 2019, according to researchers.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm

At least 41 inmates died in Texas prisons due to heat related illness last summer, according to the Texas Tribune.
UnSplash / Taylor Brandon
At least 41 inmates died in Texas prisons due to heat related illness last summer, according to the Texas Tribune.
With 8,050 inmate deaths recorded in Texas prisons from 2001 through 2019, the Lone Star State has among the nation's highest mortality rates among its incarcerated population, according to a new study.

Texas experienced the seventh-highest prison mortality rate in the U.S. during that time frame, according to the study, conducted by the Connecticut Trial Firm, which specializes in personal-injury law. Researchers found that 26.4 people died in Texas while incarcerated per 100,000 state residents,

Louisiana took the No. 1 spot with 42.7 dead inmates per 100,000 residents, while North Dakota had the lowest rate of inmate deaths per capita with only 2.7 per 100,000.

Researchers used data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics to compile the study.

“Monitoring prison mortality rates is crucial for upholding human rights standards,” Connecticut Trial Firm attorney Ryan Keen said in a statement. “Examining patterns and causes of prison deaths enables authorities to implement preventative measures. Whether it involves addressing mental health issues, improving sanitation or enhancing safety protocols, understanding the root causes or mortality allows for targeted interventions to mitigate risks and save lives.”

Attributed to 2,039 deaths, cancer was the leading cause of death in Texas prisons during the study period. Heart disease came in at a close second with 2,015 deaths.

However, the study didn't include the number of heat-related deaths tallied in Texas prisons.

Last year alone, during one of the hottest summers on record, at least 41 inmates died in Lone Star State lockups due to heat-related illness, according to the Texas Tribune.

Only 30% of all Texas state prisons have air conditioning, according to the Associated Press. During last summer's heat wave, Democratic politicians, civil-rights advocates and families of the incarcerated urged the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to end "inhumane" treatment of inmates during sweltering summer months.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

