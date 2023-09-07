Texas prisons enter statewide lockdown. Officials won't say how long it will last.

The scalding heat has driven some Texas prisoners to

to stay cool, according to testimony recently provided to TDCJ officials.

Jessica Dickerson, treasurer of Texas Prisons Community Advocates (TPCA), said many of the TDCJ's heat mitigation policies can't function without appropriate staff.



he more people you fire, the worse your staffing issues get," Dickerson

.

"And we've already had so many deaths this summer because TDCJ's heat-mitigation policies cannot function without the appropriate staff."

Prison-reform advocates argue the lockdown will only exacerbate already-dire conditions in the prisons, such as staffing shortages. During the sweep, any prisoners who had previously done work inside the prison have been stripped of their positions, worsening the understaffing."[T]said