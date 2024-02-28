FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Texas pro-Trump Hispanic PAC agrees to pay penalty for campaign finance violation

During the current election cycle, Latinos For America First has raised $378,664, according to filings with federal officials.

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 2:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A final audit report by the FEC noted that LFAF officials told agency staff the accounting errors "were obviously not intentional, but … due to lack of expertise from our volunteer treasurer." - Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
A final audit report by the FEC noted that LFAF officials told agency staff the accounting errors "were obviously not intentional, but … due to lack of expertise from our volunteer treasurer."
A Texas-based pro-Trump political action committee agreed to pay a $4,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission this month for multiple violations of campaign finance rules, according to paperwork obtained by the Current.

The Pasadena-based Latinos For America First (LFAF) PAC, whose mission is to "advocate for conservative policies and elect America first candidates," agreed to the $4,325 payment in February and has until August to make it in six installments, according to a Feb. 26 letter from the FEC.

LFAF officials were unavailable for immediate comment Wednesday on the negotiated settlement.

During an FEC audit of LFAF's financial reports for the 2019-2020 election cycle, the organization responded inadequately or late to 10 separate requests that regulators filed for additional information, according to a Sept. 19, 2023 report to the FEC's Alternative Dispute Resolution Office.

The audit also found that LFAF understated its receipts by $152,815 and understated disbursements by $183,369, according to the report. What's more, the PAC failed to disclose or inadequately disclosed the occupation and name of employer information for 129 contributions from individuals totaling $39,340, the document states.

A final audit report by the FEC noted that LFAF officials told agency staff the accounting errors "were obviously not intentional, but … due to lack of expertise from our volunteer treasurer."

So far during the current election cycle, LFAF has raised $378,664, with most of its donations coming from out-of-state retirees, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks political contributions.

Despite that sizable income, LFAF only reported one $2,000 donation during the period, OpenSecrets data shows. That contribution went to U.S. House candidate Tracy Wright, who lost her bid to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District in 2022. Wright isn't currently running for office.

This PAC's largest expenditure this cycle is $85,971 for "unclassifiable printing and shipping," according to OpenSecrets.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated at time of DWI arrest, DPS says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.

In leaked audio, Supreme Court Justice John Devine railed against 'brainwashed' GOP colleagues

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Texas Supreme Court Justice John Devine, far left, with fellow judges on the House floor in Austin in 2013.

Air Force member from San Antonio dies after lighting self on fire to protest war in Gaza

By Sanford Nowlin

The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., as last photographed by Google.

San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte was intoxicated at time of DWI arrest, DPS says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following council's censure vote in January.

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B's chairman throws $1 million behind candidates Gov. Greg Abbott wants to unseat

San Antonio's Fox Tech High seeks industry pros for mock job interviews with students

By Michael Karlis

Students participating in the mock interviews are part of Fox Tech's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton installation featuring Wemby pops up in San Antonio's Southtown
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us