Texas pro-Trump Hispanic PAC agrees to pay penalty for campaign finance violation

A final audit report by the FEC noted that LFAF officials told agency staff the accounting errors "were obviously not intentional, but … due to lack of expertise from our volunteer treasurer."
A Texas-based pro-Trump political action committee agreed to pay a $4,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission this month for multiple violations of campaign finance rules, according to paperwork obtained by the Current
The Pasadena-based Latinos For America First (LFAF) PAC, whose mission is to "advocate for conservative policies and elect America first candidates," agreed to the $4,325 payment in February and has until August to make it in six installments, according to a Feb. 26 letter from the FEC.
LFAF officials were unavailable for immediate comment Wednesday on the negotiated settlement.
During an FEC audit of LFAF's financial reports for the 2019-2020 election cycle, the organization responded inadequately or late to 10 separate requests that regulators filed for additional information, according to a Sept. 19, 2023 report to the FEC's Alternative Dispute Resolution Office.
The audit also found that LFAF understated its receipts by $152,815 and understated disbursements by $183,369, according to the report. What's more, the PAC failed to disclose or inadequately disclosed the occupation and name of employer information for 129 contributions from individuals totaling $39,340, the document states.
So far during the current election cycle, LFAF has raised $378,664, with most of its donations coming from out-of-state retirees, according to OpenSecrets
, a nonpartisan group that tracks political contributions.
Despite that sizable income, LFAF only reported one $2,000 donation during the period, OpenSecrets data shows
. That contribution went to U.S. House candidate Tracy Wright, who lost her bid to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District in 2022. Wright isn't currently running for office.
This PAC's largest expenditure this cycle is $85,971 for "unclassifiable printing and shipping," according to OpenSecrets
.
