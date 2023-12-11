LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas woman who sued over abortion ban leaves state for procedure

The Texas Attorney Genera's office won an emergency stay from the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, leaving Kate Cox and her terminally ill fetus in limbo.

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 3:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Although Cox now plans to seek medical care outside of Texas, her attorneys said that they intend to proceed with their case, the news outlet reports. - Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Shutterstock / Roman Motizov
Although Cox now plans to seek medical care outside of Texas, her attorneys said that they intend to proceed with their case, the news outlet reports.
The Texas woman who asked a court for permission to terminate her pregnancy because her fetus suffering from a fatal health condition will seek the procedure out of state, according to NBC News.

On Thursday, Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted Dallas resident Kate Cox a temporary restraining order allowing her to terminate her pregnancy in Houston.

At 20 weeks pregnant, Cox’s fetus had been diagnosed with trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder that often proves fatal before or shortly after birth. Cox herself is also at risk of becoming infertile and suffering other health consequences due to the diagnosis.

Even so, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an emergency stay with the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, leaving Cox and her terminally ill fetus in limbo.  The court granted Paxton's request.

“Due to the ongoing deterioration of Ms. Cox’s health condition … Ms. Cox is now forced to seek medical care outside of Texas,” Molly Duane, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Cox, wrote in a Monday court filing, according to NBC.

Although Cox is now seeking care outside of Texas, her attorneys said they will proceed with their legal case, the news outlet reports.

The Texas Supreme Court hasn't yet ruled on Cox’s case. Depending on the ruling, Paxton and Cox’s attorneys could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Fred’s Fish Fry sues over San Antonio Spurs jerseys for copyright violation

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Adrian Galvan, who created a Fred's Fish-inspired Spurs jersey and signed a licensing agreement with Wade and Williamson, is being sued by by the fast food chain for copyright infringement.

Texas Attorney General threatens to go after doctors who give emergency abortion to Kate Cox

By Michael Karlis

The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said a judge's recent restraining order "will not insulate hospitals, doctors, or anyone else, from civil and criminal liability for violating Texas' abortion laws."

Adam Sandler spotted at San Antonio's Pearl, shooting hoops at Trinity

By Michael Karlis

The Uncut Gems actor reportedly purchased a guitar from a locally-owned business at The Pearl.

Also in News

San Antonio Zoo to expand savanna habitat, add elevated walkway and rentable lodge

By Amber Esparza

A new barn with extra space will allow the zoo to begin a breeding program for its reticulated giraffes.

San Antonio artist behind Fred's Fish Fry jersey loses job after employer named in lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Attorneys representing Fred's Fish Fry named San Antonio artist Adrian Galvin's employer and place of work as defendants in a copyright infringement suit.

Pro-Palestinian protesters march to San Antonio mayor's home, demand ceasefire resolution

By Michael Karlis

Pro-Palestine protesters march to the gates of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's neighborhood.

San Antonio councilman goes viral for wishing Nicki Minaj happy birthday at meeting

By Michael Karlis

City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and rapper Nicki Minaj have had a special relationship ever since the female vocalist humorously endorsed him for president two years ago.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us