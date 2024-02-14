The Internet can't stop mocking Ted Cruz's tight pants and moose knuckle

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

You’ll have to click the tweet to see the full image. Don’t say you haven’t been warned."



Don’t zoom in. Ted Cruz’s pants are way too tight. pic.twitter.com/hSv6plpdBF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 11, 2024

I’m sure all the ladies were in awe of his camel toe — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) February 12, 2024

That suit button is doing a LOT of work. pic.twitter.com/OwuzgeW4Bv — Moog (@a_toots) February 11, 2024

It's like telling Trump not to look at a solar eclipse, it's gonna happen despite the recommendation, with a similar result. — Tim (@Trendy_Tim) February 12, 2024

The courage and grit on display by that coat button is remarkable. — Ryan Isenberg (@tagg94) February 12, 2024

He’s going to take out the person taking the pic if that button pops… — Qi Ji 🐧🐥🐼🏖⚾️☀️🌻🇺🇦🙏🏻 (@vogelgiebhaber) February 12, 2024

That's not a camel toe. That's a whole moose knuckle. — Jools 𝕏 (@a_swift_half) February 12, 2024

He got that WAP — Nikita 🍔 (@nykyt0sha) February 12, 2024