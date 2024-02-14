The Internet can't stop mocking Ted Cruz's tight pants and moose knuckle

Texas' junior senator apparently dressed to impress on a recent trip to Mar-a-Lago.

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 1:44 pm

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
As much as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz likes to sphincter snorkel Donald Trump, you'd think he'd have put on his best-fitting new suit when he got an invite to Mar-a-Lago — the reality show star-turned-president's Florida residence — over the weekend.

Instead, Texas' junior senator showed up in a blazer and pants that fit his frumpy frame like not unlike an overstretched sausage casing. A photo shared online by the X account PatriotTakes suggest that Cruz's tailor must have used extra-durable thread to fasten the button onto the jacket. Beyond that, the pic suggests he's got less shame than a '70s rockstar when it comes to showing off his ... ahem ... package.

The dual wardrobe malfunctions were first reported on by news site Queerty, which issued the following warning for those with weak hearts or stomachs: "You’ll have to click the tweet to see the full image. Don’t say you haven’t been warned."
Naturally, plenty of folks out in Internet Land failed to heed the warnings. Many of those who did went on to lob "moose knuckle" and "cameltoe" jokes, not to mention jabs about Teddy-Boy's attempts to pull off a blazer that might have fit better 20 pounds ago.

Here we go:
