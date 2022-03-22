The San Antonio Current has a new website, and we think you’ll love it

click to enlarge
Instagram / annalynalexander1
The San Antonio Current has a new, improved website.
This afternoon, the Current
launched its brand new website at sacurrent.com
, showcasing our same award-winning local journalism but with a more streamlined and user-friendly design.
The site is now faster and more responsive, plus it features friendlier URLS for sharing. Readers also will notice improvements such as better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (No more clicking and going right to left!), robust movie listings and easier ways to find and upload local events.
We also think you’ll enjoy our improved Best of San Antonio presentation, along with redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories and related events. And if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.
“Like so many others in the SA community, the Current
did its best not just to survive the pandemic but better itself," Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin said. "Our new site embodies our belief that information — be it hyperlocal news, arts, food, music or events — should be both free and easy to access. It's a thrill to welcome our readers to the new site and make it an even better showcase for the amazing work of our hardworking staff and contributors."
Now that you're here, explore, kick the wheels and let us know if there’s anything we missed.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.