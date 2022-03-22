Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

The San Antonio Current has a new website, and we think you’ll love it

San Antonio deserves a better, faster, friendlier website from its alternative news source.

By on Tue, Mar 22, 2022 at 2:02 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Current has a new, improved website. - INSTAGRAM / ANNALYNALEXANDER1
Instagram / annalynalexander1
The San Antonio Current has a new, improved website.
This afternoon, the Current launched its brand new website at sacurrent.com, showcasing our same award-winning local journalism but with a more streamlined and user-friendly design. 

The site is now faster and more responsive, plus it features friendlier URLS for sharing. Readers also will notice improvements such as better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (No more clicking and going right to left!), robust movie listings and easier ways to find and upload local events. 

We also think you’ll enjoy our improved Best of San Antonio presentation, along with redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories and related events. And if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.

“Like so many others in the SA community, the Current did its best not just to survive the pandemic but better itself," Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin said. "Our new site embodies our belief that information — be it hyperlocal news, arts, food, music or events — should be both free and easy to access. It's a thrill to welcome our readers to the new site and make it an even better showcase for the amazing work of our hardworking staff and contributors."

Now that you're here, explore, kick the wheels and let us know if there’s anything we missed.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

News Slideshows

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale

A 96-year-old home built for famed San Antonio rancher Nathan Kallison is now for sale
This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge

This Terrell Hills mansion for sale comes with a hidden room and rooftop lounge
A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale

A historic home the Archdiocese of San Antonio used as a student center is now for sale
A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

A San Antonio Midcentury Modern home built by famed architect O'Neil Ford is for sale

Trending

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

By Michael Karlis

Airport ticket counter agents call cops after being berated by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

By Sanford Nowlin

Internet roasts Ted Cruz for his inability to get out of big rig during his trucker convoy ride-along

San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank has faced other federal penalties in recent years.

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

By Greg Harman, Deceleration

State regulator's emails contradict San Antonio city staff claims about Brackenridge Park tree removal

Also in News

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

By Sanford Nowlin

Appeals court reinstates block on Texas investigating parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

By Lomi Kriel and Perla Trevino, The Texas Tribune and Propublica, and Andrew Rodriguez Calderón and Keri Blakinger, The Marshall Project

Gov. Greg Abbott brags about his border initiative. The evidence doesn’t back him up.

Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money

By Brian Lopez, The Texas Tribune

Parents demonstrate in front of the Frisco Independent School District building demanding a mask mandate for the district and improved sanitation and air conditions for students in Frisco on Sept. 10, 2021. The demonstration was organized by Unified Parents of Frisco, formed in response to the pandemic and its consequences on their children’s lives and education.

Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates rally at the Texas Capitol last year in support of transgender youths and their families.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us